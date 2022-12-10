ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gun hunting season for white-tailed deer will resume Dec. 17

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFQkI_0je2OI8z00

An already successful gun hunting season for white-tailed deer is scheduled to resume this weekend across the Buckeye State.

The Ohio gun season will continue on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

During the first week of gun season, which began Dec. 4, hunters statewide harvested 71,932 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

In 2021, the weeklong number was 70,381. During a similar season over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer each year.

Harvest totals compared to last season

Statistics from ODNR show that, during the first week of gun season, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers shorter than 3 inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).

Deer hunting occurs in all 88 Ohio counties, as it has since the first statewide season in 1979.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W4TC_0je2OI8z00

Coshocton County saw more deer harvested than any other county in the state with 2,457 the first week of gun season. Coshocton County also led the state in 2021 with 2,403 deer checked.Other weeklong gun totals from the area include: Richland, 1,300 (1,338 in 2021); Wayne, 858 (863 in 2021); Ashland County, 1,440 (1,418 in 2021); Crawford, 669 (618 in 2021); and Holmes, 1,521 (1,587 in 2021).

Mandatory reporting helps track state's deer population

Hunters are required to check their deer in with the state upon harvest, which has been state law since 1962.

"This mandatory reporting gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term data set that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution, and relative abundance," the state report reads.

So far in 2022, archery and gun hunters have harvested 164,589 deer. Archery hunters have taken 82,729 of those deer (50%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4MVy_0je2OI8z00

Youth hunters harvested 9,515 deer during the youth gun weekend, Nov. 19 to Nov. 20.

"Congratulations to all the successful hunters who participated in this year’s weeklong gun season," said Kendra Wecker, ODNR's chief. "With an additional gun weekend coming up, hunters still have a chance to harvest a deer. Across the gun seasons, millions of pounds of venison provided by hunters will reach the dinner table in time for the holidays."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Gun hunting season for white-tailed deer will resume Dec. 17

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
ocj.com

DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
scenicstates.com

8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts

There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
OHIO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Feds: Bucyrus Man Accused of Threatening Arizona Official

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Bucyrus man was in federal court in Cleveland on Monday, accused of sending threatening messages to Arizona Governor-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The Plain Dealer says 44-year-old Joshua Russell is charged with ‘making interstate threats’. An FBI...
BUCYRUS, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy