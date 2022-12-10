Gun hunting season for white-tailed deer will resume Dec. 17

An already successful gun hunting season for white-tailed deer is scheduled to resume this weekend across the Buckeye State.

The Ohio gun season will continue on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

During the first week of gun season, which began Dec. 4, hunters statewide harvested 71,932 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

In 2021, the weeklong number was 70,381. During a similar season over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer each year.

Harvest totals compared to last season

Statistics from ODNR show that, during the first week of gun season, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers shorter than 3 inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).

Deer hunting occurs in all 88 Ohio counties, as it has since the first statewide season in 1979.

Coshocton County saw more deer harvested than any other county in the state with 2,457 the first week of gun season. Coshocton County also led the state in 2021 with 2,403 deer checked.Other weeklong gun totals from the area include: Richland, 1,300 (1,338 in 2021); Wayne, 858 (863 in 2021); Ashland County, 1,440 (1,418 in 2021); Crawford, 669 (618 in 2021); and Holmes, 1,521 (1,587 in 2021).

Mandatory reporting helps track state's deer population

Hunters are required to check their deer in with the state upon harvest, which has been state law since 1962.

"This mandatory reporting gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term data set that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution, and relative abundance," the state report reads.

So far in 2022, archery and gun hunters have harvested 164,589 deer. Archery hunters have taken 82,729 of those deer (50%).

Youth hunters harvested 9,515 deer during the youth gun weekend, Nov. 19 to Nov. 20.

"Congratulations to all the successful hunters who participated in this year’s weeklong gun season," said Kendra Wecker, ODNR's chief. "With an additional gun weekend coming up, hunters still have a chance to harvest a deer. Across the gun seasons, millions of pounds of venison provided by hunters will reach the dinner table in time for the holidays."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Gun hunting season for white-tailed deer will resume Dec. 17