Scouting Saturday's Mount Union basketball games against Ohio Northern

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
Men

Mount Union hosts Ohio Northern at the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex at 2 p.m.

The records: Mount Union is 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, and ranked No. 6 nationally by D3hoops.com following a 75-72 win over John Carroll on Wednesday. Ohio Northern is 4-3, 1-1, following a 76-64 win at Wilmington.

The coaches: Mike Fuline is 200-96 in his 12th season at Mount Union. Neal Young is 4-3 in his first season at Ohio Northern and 132-124 overall.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 6-3 Sr. Collen Gurley (15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game); 6-6 Jr. Christian Parker (18.0, 8.7, 1.1); 6-5 Gr. Sr. Braedon Poole (7.0, 5.0, 0.4); 6-3 Gr. Sr. Darrell Newsom (9.7, 2.3, 0.7) and 6-0 Sr. Chris Painter Jr. (7,1, 2.3, 2.3).

Ohio Northern: 6-4 Fr. Blake Jacobs (2.5, 2.0, 0.8); 6-8 Sr. Michael Berner (6.3, 5.9, 1.1); 6-0 Fr. Mason Studer (4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg; 6-2 Fr. Will Miller (8.6, 3.9, 1.4); 5-11 Sr. Landen Long (11.7, 1.6, 1.7).

Notes: Coach Mike Fuline recorded his 200th career victory Wednesday against No. 9 John Carroll. … Chris Painter Jr.’s 20 points against the Blue Streaks was one off his career high. … Senior Braedon Poole had four blocked shots against John Carroll and became the Purple Raiders’ all-time leader with 129. … Ohio Northern coach Neal Young was 79-47 in five seasons at Covenant (Ga.). … C.J. Napier leads the Polar Bears with 16.2 points per game but did not start Wednesday and did not play against Marietta in ONU's conference opener.

Next: Mount Union hosts Wilmington at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Women

Mount Union plays host to Ohio Northern at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The records: Mount Union is 4-4 (1-1 in the OAC) after losing to John Carroll 64-63. Ohio Northern defeated Wilmington 57-52 to improve to 6-1, 2-0.

The coaches: Suzy Venet is 279-176 in her 18th season at Mount Union, and 290-191 overall. Mark Huelsman is 30-17 in his 3rd season at Ohio Northern.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 5-7 Sr. Emma Cannon (10.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.6 apg); 5-6 Soph. Ali Hudik (11.5, 3.4, 2.3); 5-8 Sr. Gretchen Koken (12.0, 7.4, 1.5); 6-1 Fr. Mckayla Dunkle (6.8, 6.1, 1.0), and 5-5 Fr. Bailey Shutsa (5.0, 3.3, 1.5).

Ohio Northern: 5-10 Jr. Kristen Luersman (10.3 ppg, 9.6, 1.7); 6-1 Soph. Brooke Allen (11.1, 4.1, 0.3); 5-5 Sr. Brynn Serbin (12.6, 7.1, 4.7); 5-7 Sr. Kasey Knippen (6.0, 3.6, 0.7); 5-7 Soph. Abi Akamine (4.6, 1.6, 1.6).

Notes: Ohio Northern is first in the OAC in defensive rebounds per game (32.1), rebound margin (13.4), field goal percentage defense (.307) and scoring defense (51.3). … Mount Union is first in the conference in offensive rebounds per game (19.2) and total rebounds per game (45.8). … ONU’s Serbin was OAC Player of the Week with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in two games against Ohio Wesleyan and Trine (Ind.). Serbin was All-OAC second team last season.

Next: Mount Union hosts Wilmington at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

