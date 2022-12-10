ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

By Rebecca Rovenstine
 4 days ago

Bento boxes from Bentgo

Meal prep has always been big on social media, but a new wave of lunch preparation has taken TikTok by storm: bento boxes.

Bento boxes, unlike your traditional Tupperware or lunchboxes, have several compartments to organize your food in a visually appealing way while keeping it fresh.

We eat with our eyes, so while these cute lunches are great for children, adults love them just as much. If you want to upgrade your lunch-making game, we’ve found the most viral bento box videos on TikTok and found similar storage you can get at Target.

Ahead, shop our selection of bento boxes and lunch box accessories from Target so you can have a TikTok-worthy lunch every day.

