Outdoor retailer Moosejaw is reprising its outdoor accelerator program helping startups gain a foothold in the industry. The Walmart-owned company announced that the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator (MOA) would return for a fourth year, in partnership with Western Colorado University’s outdoor-industry-focused business development program and facility, ICELab. Four early-stage startups will be picked to take part in the curriculum, which includes an eight-week mentorship with ICELab experts. They’ll spend five weeks on the Gunnison, Co. campus, which includes a coworking area, private office space, conference rooms and outdoor research laboratory. Another week in Salt Lake City gives founders the chance to work with...

