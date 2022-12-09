Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
WGMD Radio
CANCELLED: GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATE: State Police have confirmed Connor Evans has been found. Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WGMD Radio
Commercial Building Fire Under Investigation in Talbot County
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred in a lumber yard on Park Avenue in Queen Anne early yesterday evening. Officials do not yet know the cause. It took 80 firefighters 4 hours to control the fire, which caused $300,000 in damage but no deaths or injuries. A worker at the site discovered the fire. Anyone with information should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
WGMD Radio
DNREC Preparing for Dredging at White Creek & Part of Assawoman Canal near Bethany Beach
Dredging of White Creek and a short stretch of the Assawoman Canal northwest of Bethany Beach will begin shortly after the New Year. The dredge spoils will be used to restore an area of degraded salt marsh at the Assawoman Wildlife Area. About 55,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of shoaled sediment will be removed while the main navigation channel for White Creek is restored and navigability is restored to Assawoman Canal. Removal of derelict crab pots and other marine debris from the project area is expected to begin this month.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Proposed Outdoor Dining on Public Space Ordinance and the Draft Outdoor Seating Design to be Voted Friday, Dec 16
ATTENTION DOWNTOWN REHOBOTH BEACH DINING ESTABLISHMENTS. The City of Rehoboth Beach has made available the proposed Outdoor Dining on Public Space Ordinance and the Draft Outdoor Seating Design Manual. The FINAL VOTE on these two proposed ordinances will take place at the Friday, December 16, 2022 Regular City Meeting at...
