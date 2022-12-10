ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings news roundup: Mattison fined, Darrisaw returns, scouting reports begin

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
For a 10-2 team, the Minnesota Vikings have been relatively quiet in terms of both major injuries and major storylines. The only thing they seem to have is the major discussion nationally about one-score wins and the sustainability of the Vikings play so far this season.

Despite the national pundits not believing in the Vikings, there is plenty of optimism surrounding the team and within the local media.

The last four times that the Vikings started 10-2 or better, they made the NFC Championship Game and there is no reason why they can’t do it again.

This week brought a lot of news and the first batch of scouting reports for the 2023 NFL draft cycle. Get yourself caught up heading into gameday on Sunday.

Alexander Mattison gets hypocritically fined

Mattison did a touchdown celebration that has become viral on TikTok and got fined for it. The kicker? The NFL used their own social media to promote it after it happened on Sunday.

Judd Zulgad on the Vikings' sustainability

Sure the Vikings aren’t winning in the most conventional ways ever, but how much does that matter? Our tremendous columnist Judd Zulgad broke it down and explained how it can be sustainable despite numerous analytical models disagreeing.

25 SKOL's of Christmas

This is a favorite of mine. The Vikings have brought us numerous elements of joy and pleasure over the course of the franchise’s lifetime. Our goal is to remind you about those times of joy during the holiday season.

Vikings final injury report

The Vikings have started to have to deal with injuries that they haven’t had to all season as of late. Andrew Booth Jr. is done for the season and Akayleb Evans ended up on injured reserve as well. Cameron Dantzler is expected to return this weekend and it’s possible that Christian Darrisaw will be as well, as he cleared the concussion protocol.

Jalen Reagor makes a guarantee

The Vikings heading to Detroit this weekend to face the Lions has us looking back at the past couple years of games between these two teams and they have been incredibly close. That didn’t deter Reagor though, as he made a guarantee that the Vikings would find a way to win on Sunday.

Vikings vs. Lions preview

Catch all of the previewing we did of the Vikings versus Lions game this Sunday afternoon.

Josh Downs Scouting Report

The Vikings are in need of a receiver so we started our SKOL Search series by looking in-depth at the wide receiver position. Downs is eerily similar to Stefon Diggs and is supremely talented.

Justin Shorter scouting report

A bigger bodied receiver, Shorter would have a unique fit in this offense compared to how the rest of the league would use him.

Jalin Hyatt scouting report

Hyatt has burst onto the scene out of nowhere this year with the Tennessee Volunteers and Hendon Hooker. A true speed demon, he’s a one trick pony with a lot of questions.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scouting report

Going into the season, Smith-Njigba was viewed as a top-10 prospect and felt like a lock to go really high. After a hamstring injury held him to just 62 snaps on the season, is he still at that level?

