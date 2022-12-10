Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village GrantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to WorkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Local Evidence of a Nation's Declining Water InfrastructureMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
New age requirement at Mount Airy Casino Resort
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County announced a new 21 and older age requirement for all guests on the property. The requirement includes the hotel, restaurants, spa, and pool area, in addition to the casino. The new policy at Mount Airy in Monroe County...
spoonuniversity.com
A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ
Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus expands presence, services in New Jersey with Hillcrest Plaza acquisition
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment...
wrnjradio.com
Brief delays possible during state monuments installation work at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14
The fully restored gold-leaf state-seal monuments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are scheduled to be reinstalled atop the towers of the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge on Dec. 14, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. As is the current practice, one of the bridge’s three travel lanes will be...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
News 12
Hallmark movie stars return to the NJ Expo Center for the 3rd Christmas Con
Stars of some of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will be on hand at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center this weekend for the third Christmas Con. "It's for the fans! That's why we do it. It's so special and have them come up to you and tell you how your movie made a difference to them. Or what your Christmas movie means to them at the holidays," says actor Jonathan Bennett, who is hosting Christmas Con.
Recent Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ to Serve Guests at Year-End Dining Experience in New Hope
One of Bucks County’s most popular restaurants will be hosting a memorable years-end dining experience with a top chef. Stella of New Hope, located in the Ghost Light Inn at 50 South Main Street in New Hope, is ending 2022 on a high note with a special New Year’s Evemulti-course prix fixe menu from acclaimed Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran, recent winner of Beat Bobby Flay.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
9/11 Survivor Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer Leaving NJ Family Devastated Ahead Of Holidays
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, of Fair Haven, died at home on Nov. 23 after a battle with pancreatic can…
Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall
A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
wrnjradio.com
Easton couple’s $1M gift to St. Luke’s will fund patient care, medical education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get? Our map shows snowfall projections for your town this week.
A winter storm is brewing for the region on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters are formulating their projections for snowfall totals. Forecasts will likely fluctuate before the storm arrives during the day Thursday. The Lehigh Valley may be caught along the shifting line between snow, sleet and freezing rain. As...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
