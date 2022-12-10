ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

New age requirement at Mount Airy Casino Resort

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County announced a new 21 and older age requirement for all guests on the property. The requirement includes the hotel, restaurants, spa, and pool area, in addition to the casino. The new policy at Mount Airy in Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
spoonuniversity.com

A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ

Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
PRINCETON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Hallmark movie stars return to the NJ Expo Center for the 3rd Christmas Con

Stars of some of the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will be on hand at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center this weekend for the third Christmas Con. "It's for the fans! That's why we do it. It's so special and have them come up to you and tell you how your movie made a difference to them. Or what your Christmas movie means to them at the holidays," says actor Jonathan Bennett, who is hosting Christmas Con.
EDISON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Recent Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ to Serve Guests at Year-End Dining Experience in New Hope

One of Bucks County’s most popular restaurants will be hosting a memorable years-end dining experience with a top chef. Stella of New Hope, located in the Ghost Light Inn at 50 South Main Street in New Hope, is ending 2022 on a high note with a special New Year’s Evemulti-course prix fixe menu from acclaimed Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran, recent winner of Beat Bobby Flay.
NEW HOPE, PA

