Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
brytfmonline.com
Attack on the headquarters of the Wagner Group: alleged “significant losses”
The attack was said to have taken place on a hotel complex in the town of Kadievka, west of Luhansk, on Sunday. Large units of mercenaries are stationed here. – A large number of those who were there died, the governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, wrote in a television interview. Reuters.
Man Traded For Brittney Griner Reacts To Russia's Invasion
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was freed in the recent prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, expressed his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine over the weekend. In an interview with the Russian state TV network RT, Bout not only said he "wholeheartedly" backs the operation but added that had...
Viktor Bout Says West Wants to 'Destroy' Russia as He Returns After Swap
Bout was freed on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was jailed in Russia for possessing cannabis oil.
WGMD Radio
World Cup Daily: Semifinals sets as France, Morocco advance
Morocco upset yet another European powerhouse Saturday when it beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium. However, its toughest challenge awaits against defending world champion France, which beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s semifinal (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Here’s everything that...
thecomeback.com
French fan’s baguette celebration leads to worldwide reaction
After England lost 2-1 to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals Saturday, there were plenty of reactions across the world. But one of the most notable came in the stadium, where a French fan ate a baguette in celebration. That prompted a lot of reaction:. This comes as...
