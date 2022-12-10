Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.

Read full article on original website
Joseph Saccone
4d ago
U 4got Steven Segall and his producer, Robin Quivers, and Mookie Wilson, The Wu Tang Clan, Sammy the bull Gravano, whose $1M + house in Bulls Head was the only house in that hood for that kind of $! There's a few more who escape me at the moment.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
Staten Island firefighter with ALS to receive mortgage-free home from Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Greg “Mickey” Hansen wasn’t even a firefighter when he ran up lower Manhattan’s West Side on Sept. 11, 2001, just after the planes hit the World Trade Center, searching for his sister, assisting others and witnessing the horrors that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people — including 343 FDNY members.
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lifelong Staten Islander Janet Marie Benitez, 84, of Tottenville, a retired teacher, died Dec. 12. She briefly joined the convent for six years before deciding she wanted to start a family, and pursued a career in education becoming an elementary school teacher for 25 years at PS 16. For the full obituary, click here.
‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
Here are 40 proposals that officials say will make NYC better
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul say they have 40 ways to improve life in the Big Apple, which many say has been plagued by crime and a rocketing cost of living. The plan, “‘New’ New York: Making New York Work for Everyone,” includes 40...
WABC Radiothon event will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be the beneficiary of WABC Radio’s annual Holiday Radiothon, set to take place on Thursday morning, Dec. 15. A special six-hour broadcast will aim to raise money for the foundation’s Season of Hope, during which time...
Cool Spaces: Christmas with the McCarthys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The McCarthys invited us to their house as they decorated for Christmas this year. They moved into their ideal home in Randall Manor, one block from family, in May 2021. Jack McCarthy, a Sandy Hook pilot, and his wife, Liz, a busy mother of three, extensively...
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square
A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
thezoereport.com
Sarah Jessica Parker & Her Daughters Wore Complementary Holiday Outfits
For those who visit or reside in New York City, going to a Broadway show is quintessential to getting the full Big Apple experience. West Village resident Sarah Jessica Parker is a regular in this scene, as she often attends and performs in these live events. (Over the summer, she and her husband Matthew Broderick starred in the Plaza Suite, which was met with critical acclaim.) Most recently, on Dec. 11, Parker was an audience member for the night as she and her family attended the premiere of Some Like It Hot. For the performance, Parker wore mismatched polka dot heels, a blue sequin dress, and a white double-breasted brocade coat. A strand of pearls looped around her neck and she carried a simple black purse.
Deflated Christmas characters look like victims (letter to the editor)
It’s that time of the year! With all the daytime deflated front yard Christmas characters ... looks like a drive-by shooting!. (Marion Hodgman is a Stapleton resident.)
Best of Staten Island: Readers select 62 Chinese restaurants; vote for your favorite
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We asked, you delivered. Last week, we called on readers to submit nominations for the final Best of Staten Island category of 2022: Chinese restaurants. They told us about a whopping 62 places that are serving up good food with great flavor. Now, it’s time...
Where will it snow in New York? Here’s what 3 weather maps say.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather that tore through the central United States will bring heavy snow to parts of New York in the coming days, but the worst of the system is expected to miss Staten Island. Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the...
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Paul Stanley, ahead of Saturday NJ visit, talks KISS, art, music and pizza
You may know him as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and superstar frontman of KISS, but along with rocking, Paul Stanley has had tremendous success as a painter and visual artist with sales reaching into 8 figures — and shows no signs of slowing. Thousands routinely flock...
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 9