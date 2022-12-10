Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.

For those who visit or reside in New York City, going to a Broadway show is quintessential to getting the full Big Apple experience. West Village resident Sarah Jessica Parker is a regular in this scene, as she often attends and performs in these live events. (Over the summer, she and her husband Matthew Broderick starred in the Plaza Suite, which was met with critical acclaim.) Most recently, on Dec. 11, Parker was an audience member for the night as she and her family attended the premiere of Some Like It Hot. For the performance, Parker wore mismatched polka dot heels, a blue sequin dress, and a white double-breasted brocade coat. A strand of pearls looped around her neck and she carried a simple black purse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO