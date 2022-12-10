Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Two 14-year-olds carjacked a female rideshare driver, then wrecked it
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are continuing to investigate an armed carjacking committed by two 14-year-old boys in Temple Hills on Saturday. The two teens used a gun to carjack the female driver, then crashed it a short time later, before they were caught by police. The two 14-year-old males were charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit. A carjacking at gunpoint occurred in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills on December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm. The victim called 911 from the 6400 The post Two 14-year-olds carjacked a female rideshare driver, then wrecked it appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC man charged for threatening mom, daughter at gunpoint in apparent road rage case
WASHINGTON — A 36-year-old man was found guilty by a jury of felony assault charges after he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint in traffic dated back in 2018, the United States Attorney's Office announced. On April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams started honking his horn at a mother...
WJLA
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore in latest incident
Another Lyft driver reported being carjacked in Baltimore and the latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon.
Bay Net
Officers Arrest Attempted Kidnapping Suspect In Waldorf, Seeking Additional Victims
WALDORF, Md. – On December 12 at 12:53 p.m., a twelve year old victim was walking home in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf when a man began to follow her in his vehicle and yell out of the window for her to get into his car.
Deputy Sheriff's Officer In Prince George's County Accused Of Rape, Assault Of Woman: Police
Prince George's County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Brandon Burroughs, a nine-year veteran of the agency, has been suspended following repeated allegations of sexual misconduct involving a woman from the area. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Prince George's County Police Department charged Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an...
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Deputy Sheriff Charged With 2nd-Degree Rape, Assault
A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. The sheriff's office says Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs faces charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in October. He is suspended without pay, according to a statement released Tuesday. It is not known if this...
Teen Murderer Sentenced For Death Of 33-Year-Old Father Of Six In Maryland
An 18-year-old has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a father of six less than a week before Christmas last year in Montgomery County, according to the state's attorney's office.Bethesda resident Joshua Wright was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to life in prison with all but 40 years su…
Apartment tenants say they complained about smell where pregnant woman’s body was found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said on Friday they did not receive any complaints about tenants at the Enclave apartments smelling the decomposing body of a pregnant woman found in the building. Residents butted back, saying that’s because their complaints weren’t being documented. Police said the 26-year-old pregnant woman was […]
Maryland Children Arrested After Using Replica Gun To Carjack Rideshare Driver
Two young boys were arrested after an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Temple Hills over the weekend, authorities say. The rideshare driver was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint by the 14-year-old boys in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive around 12:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
14-year-old boys charged in carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two boys face charges after they carjacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Temple Hills on Saturday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the 14-year-old boys got into the car in the 6400 block of Gifford Dr. around 12:20 p.m. The driver told investigators […]
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Family of man that died in police custody suing city of Annapolis
Lawyers for the family of a man who died in police custody last year in Annapolis are suing the city. The family of Renardo Green is seeking $75 million in damages in a federal lawsuit. In June of last year, Green died days after police and emergency personnel rolled him...
DC firefighter charged with attacking fellow co-worker while on duty
WASHINGTON — An on-duty D.C. firefighter has been charged with felony assault after reportedly attacking a co-worker over "personal issues" at Engine 32 and Truck 16 in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 10. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a physical altercation between the two firefighters...
Washington City Paper
Family of Troy Bullock, Man Killed By Off-Duty FBI Agent, Demands Answers
Troy “TJ” Bullock’s pregnant fiance was waiting for him to get home and make dinner on Dec. 7. “He liked to cook,” Bullock’s aunt, Sherlene Bullock Turnage, said Tuesday in John Marshall Park, surrounded by other members of his family and police accountability activists. But...
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child. According to officials, the victim was a 26-year-old woman who was...
30-year-old man shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A man with a gunshot wound checked into a Baltimore emergency room shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police responded to the hospital at around 12:10 am after they were alerted to the gunshot victim’s presence in the hospital. Once there, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The location of the shooting has not been determined at this time. The post 30-year-old man shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Residents shocked no one noticed anything wrong after pregnant woman found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Residents of a Silver Spring apartment complex where the decomposing remains of a pregnant woman were discovered say they're mystified why no one alerted authorities. Police said the body was there for at least a month. The horrible discovery police made at The Enclave was...
Comments / 0