BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO