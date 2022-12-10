ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Two 14-year-olds carjacked a female rideshare driver, then wrecked it

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are continuing to investigate an armed carjacking committed by two 14-year-old boys in Temple Hills on Saturday. The two teens used a gun to carjack the female driver, then crashed it a short time later, before they were caught by police. The two 14-year-old males were charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit. A carjacking at gunpoint occurred in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills on December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm. The victim called 911 from the 6400 The post Two 14-year-olds carjacked a female rideshare driver, then wrecked it appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WJLA

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Deputy Sheriff's Officer In Prince George's County Accused Of Rape, Assault Of Woman: Police

Prince George's County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Brandon Burroughs, a nine-year veteran of the agency, has been suspended following repeated allegations of sexual misconduct involving a woman from the area. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Prince George's County Police Department charged Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Apartment tenants say they complained about smell where pregnant woman’s body was found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said on Friday they did not receive any complaints about tenants at the Enclave apartments smelling the decomposing body of a pregnant woman found in the building. Residents butted back, saying that’s because their complaints weren’t being documented. Police said the 26-year-old pregnant woman was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-year-old man shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A man with a gunshot wound checked into a Baltimore emergency room shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police responded to the hospital at around 12:10 am after they were alerted to the gunshot victim’s presence in the hospital. Once there, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The location of the shooting has not been determined at this time. The post 30-year-old man shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy