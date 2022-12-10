Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rtands.com
Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
GV Wire
New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’
Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
Local businesses showcase their work at Sunnyside Deli in Southeast Fresno
Weather didn't stop this Winter and Craft fair where every month local businesses showcase their products at Sunnyside Deli.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Suspicious fire quickly put out at central Fresno church, officials investigating
An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early-morning fire at a church in central Fresno.
GV Wire
Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?
Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
Flames break out at business in southwest Fresno
Crews battled a fire at a business in southwest Fresno early Monday morning. The flames broke out at Darling International on Belgravia and Teilman, a rendering plant.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA
Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis PD is dedicated to the “Clovis way of life”
Officer Marcus Burks, from Clovis PD, joins the show with his perspective on how he and the department uphold the “Clovis Way of Life.”. Anyone interested in a career with the Clovis PD can apply at JoinClovisPD.com.
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
Bridge housing will help families in need of a place to stay
It's a new era for Fresno EOC, Youth Shelter Facility, as it transitions to a Bridge Housing center for families and individuals.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno County Health Department ‘strongly recommending’ masking in public indoor settings
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Officials with the Fresno County Health Department are “strongly recommending” people mask up when in public indoor settings this holiday season, to prevent the rise of various viruses currently spreading across the state and country. According to data from the health department,...
Sheriffs search for family of Visalia man found dead in trailer
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was found dead in his trailer on November 21 according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on November 21, 55-year-old Richard Parrott was found dead in his hitchhiker trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley Street in. Visalia. Detectives have been searching […]
Deputies searching for family of Tulare County man found dead
55-year-old Richard Parrott's body was discovered November 21 in a trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley in Visalia.
oc-breeze.com
California High-Speed Raily Authority graduates seventh class of pre-apprenticeship program for future construction workers
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) yesterday celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) today celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s...
thecampusjournal.com
COS Hanford is a Quiet Delight
As a COS student who has attended the Visalia and Hanford campuses, I would like to provide a few commonalities between the two, and some areas where I believe COS Hanford can benefit specific students. First, let me give you a rundown of the Hanford campus. There are only five...
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
GV Wire
72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters
Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
Comments / 1