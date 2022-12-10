ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rtands.com

Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’

Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?

Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA

Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis PD is dedicated to the “Clovis way of life”

Officer Marcus Burks, from Clovis PD, joins the show with his perspective on how he and the department uphold the “Clovis Way of Life.”. Anyone interested in a career with the Clovis PD can apply at JoinClovisPD.com.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
MADERA, CA
oc-breeze.com

California High-Speed Raily Authority graduates seventh class of pre-apprenticeship program for future construction workers

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) yesterday celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) today celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s...
SELMA, CA
thecampusjournal.com

COS Hanford is a Quiet Delight

As a COS student who has attended the Visalia and Hanford campuses, I would like to provide a few commonalities between the two, and some areas where I believe COS Hanford can benefit specific students. First, let me give you a rundown of the Hanford campus. There are only five...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters

Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy