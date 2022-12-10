Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy
It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
cmac.tv
We Work For You: Paul Whitaker, Jr.
DescriptionAs an industrial electrician, Paul Whitaker, Jr. plays a vital role at the Wastewater Treatment Facility. Without him, the sewage pumps wouldn’t work, which would lead to flooding and lots of problems for the rest of us. It runs in the family – his dad is an electrician with the City of Fresno too. Thank you, Paul!
GV Wire
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
Huge turn out for Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno
Many people turned out to watch the second performance of the Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno
GV Wire
Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?
Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
Valley farmers struggle as CA closes on historically dry year
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley saw rain over the weekend and the Sierras got some snow, but 2022 will still be California’s third straight year of drought. “We really are in bad straits right now if things don’t turn around quickly,” said CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen. As 2022 […]
Suspicious fire quickly put out at central Fresno church, officials investigating
An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early-morning fire at a church in central Fresno.
GV Wire
New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’
Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
Flames break out at business in southwest Fresno
Crews battled a fire at a business in southwest Fresno early Monday morning. The flames broke out at Darling International on Belgravia and Teilman, a rendering plant.
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
Hanford Sentinel
Community, officials gather for Temple Theater's centennial
The Temple Theater was standing room only, to put it mildly, Sunday afternoon as the community gathered for the building’s centennial celebration. Moved inside due to stormy weather, dozens gathered to hear remarks from local officials and theater members as well as be privy to the unveiling of the original 1922 time capsule buried in the cornerstone of what once was Hanford’s Chinese School.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend
More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA
Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis PD is dedicated to the “Clovis way of life”
Officer Marcus Burks, from Clovis PD, joins the show with his perspective on how he and the department uphold the “Clovis Way of Life.”. Anyone interested in a career with the Clovis PD can apply at JoinClovisPD.com.
Local businesses showcase their work at Sunnyside Deli in Southeast Fresno
Weather didn't stop this Winter and Craft fair where every month local businesses showcase their products at Sunnyside Deli.
