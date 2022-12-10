Read full article on original website
1992 time capsule unveils nostalgic Fresno relics
A time capsule that was stored away for decades inside the walls of Fresno City Hall was opened on Tuesday.
New liquidation business opens in Clovis
The store buys surplus items from big retailers and then sells them to the public at discounted prices of as much as 95 percent.
Local businesses showcase their work at Sunnyside Deli in Southeast Fresno
Weather didn't stop this Winter and Craft fair where every month local businesses showcase their products at Sunnyside Deli.
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
rtands.com
Watch: Central Valley Training Center Celebrates 2022 Graduates
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) on Dec. 9 celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma, Calif. According to CHSRA, the no-cost pre-apprenticeship program, which provides hands-on construction...
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
Hanford Sentinel
'Stuff the SWAT Truck' event collects food, toys for the needy in Hanford
For the 15th year in a row, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team officers from around Kings County parked their huge armored vehicle outside the Hanford Target Saturday store to collect food and toys for low income and underprivileged families. The “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event collected enough food and toys...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Traver Elementary School – Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA
Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
sjvsun.com
Visalia Unified supplies campuses with opioid fighting medication
Visalia Unified School District is taking steps to combat the growing national fentanyl epidemic. The district announced this week that it has acquired Narcan for every school. Narcan is a nasal spray that is designed to reverse the spread effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. “We know that the...
Huge turn out for Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno
Many people turned out to watch the second performance of the Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno
GV Wire
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
Valley farmers struggle as CA closes on historically dry year
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley saw rain over the weekend and the Sierras got some snow, but 2022 will still be California’s third straight year of drought. “We really are in bad straits right now if things don’t turn around quickly,” said CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen. As 2022 […]
GV Wire
72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters
Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
GV Wire
Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?
Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
Local LGBTQ+ event "Fresno Drag Festival" was met with pushback and protest
Local LGBTQ+ event Fresno Drag Festival was met with protesters Saturday morning in Central Fresno.
thesungazette.com
Visalia Fox Theater takes Three Dog Night downtown
VISALIA – Three Dog Night brought “Joy to the World” and to their fans in the early 70’s, but they didn’t stop there. Nearly 50 years later, the band is still touring, and has Visalia on its list. Legendary rock band Three Dog Night is...
Fresno hospital receives grade “A” for patient safety
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno obtained a high score on the hospital list of patient safety in the United States, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California officials announced on Tuesday. The Leapfrog Group gave an “A” to the hospital among nearly 3,000 medical centers throughout the United States on its biannual […]
kingsriverlife.com
Christmas Carriage Rides in Old Town Clovis
If you are looking for something unique to do this holiday season how about a carriage ride in Old Town Clovis? Fresno Carriage has been providing carriages for various events on some level for about 20 years. We chatted recently with owner Barbara Dotta about Fresno Carriage and about the rides in Old Town Clovis.
