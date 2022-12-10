Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research
Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask to allow users to purchase and transfer Ethereum via PayPal
Digital payments platform PayPal has teamed up with MetaMask parent company ConsenSys to allow MetaMask users to purchase and transfer Ether (ETH) via PayPal’s platform. According to the Dec. 14 announcement, the service will initially be rolled out only to select PayPal users within the United States, as the country is one of MetaMask’s largest markets in terms of users.
CoinTelegraph
‘Biggest week of the year’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts one of the most important macro weeks of the year in a precarious position below $17,000. After its latest weekly close, BTC/USD showed little upward momentum prior to the Dec. 12 Wall Street open. With volatility yet to appear, the largest cryptocurrency continues to trade in a...
CoinTelegraph
Australian 'token mapping' consultation paper to release in early 2023: Treasurer
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that the government will release a consultation paper in early 2023 as part of its token mapping initiative. The crypto sector has received greater attention from Australian regulatory and enforcement agencies since the FTX implosion, with the government emphasizing the importance of providing greater consumer protection laws as soon as possible.
CoinTelegraph
Gamers are more interested in earning Bitcoin than NFTs: Survey
While some gamers are against nonfungible token (NFT) integration for games, a large portion are willing to play if they are given opportunities to earn cryptocurrency, according to a recent survey. In an announcement, fintech firm Zeebedee published the results of a study that surveyed gamers based in the United...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus check payments being sent out in just two days
Some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday will be given to eligible teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas in only two days.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
CoinTelegraph
US senator calls on SEC's Gensler to answer for 'regulatory failures'
Minnesota Senator Tom Emmer has slammed U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler for his flawed “crypto information-gathering efforts,” saying that Gensler should appear before Congress to explain the cost of his “regulatory failures.”. Emmer’s comments came in a Dec. 10 tweet to his 67,500 Twitter...
CoinTelegraph
Anonymous crypto developers belong in prison — and will be there soon
In the months following the announcement of my company’s first experimental title, Cyberstella, visits to my personal LinkedIn profile increased by an astonishing 300%. What does this tell us about the rising trend of anonymous developers popping up in every Web3 community to spam users with investment opportunities and then disappear from the face of the Earth?
CoinTelegraph
Is Ripple poised to settle with SEC this week? Crypto Twitter weighs in
Rumors suggesting the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end have continued to circulate, prompting the crypto community to weigh in on the matter. Speculation is rife about a potential settlement as early as Dec. 15, which was...
CoinTelegraph
Can Bitcoin survive a Carrington Event knocking out the grid?
“In a massive solar storm, which would be hugely damaging to a modern economy’s infrastructure, the blockchain parts might well be the only parts that survive.” — Jason Potts. What was the Carrington Event?. In a November 1859 meeting of the Royal Astronomical Society, British astronomer Richard...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin traders cross fingers in hopes that a positive Fed meeting triggers a run to $18K
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break above the $17,250 resistance on Dec. 11 and subsequently faced a 2.2% correction. More importantly, the last daily close above this level was over 30 days ago — reinforcing the thesis of size sellers near the $330 billion market capitalization mark. Curiously, this valuation...
CoinTelegraph
Binance.US finally rolls out mobile payments service to US customers
United States crypto exchange Binance.US has finally rolled out its Binance Pay service — some 22 months after the feature was launched by the global exchange to its customers outside the U.S. The service, which had a beta version rolled out globally in February 2021 for peer-to-peer payments that...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda had ‘unfair’ trading advantage, special access to FTX funds: CFTC filing
Court filings continue to shed light on the dubious relationship between FTX and Alameda Research, in which the hedge fund was afforded an “unfair” trading advantage as well as unprecedented access to user holdings on the cryptocurrency exchange. The United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission filed a complaint...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette
Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
CoinTelegraph
Canada bans crypto leverage and margin trading after FTX collapse
Authorities in Canada are taking measures to better protect Canadian cryptocurrency investors in the aftermath of the FTX collapse and the spreading contagion. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the council of Canada’s provincial and territorial securities regulators, on Dec. 13 issued an update to crypto trading platforms operating in the country.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested, set to be extradited to US
Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by authorities in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, just a day before the disgraced former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress. Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force following a formal notification from the United States government...
CoinTelegraph
SEC sues Atlas Trading for $100M stock manipulation scheme
The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a claim against eight individuals associated with Atlas Trading, a Discord-based forum. The forum’s co-founders, affiliated podcasters and YouTubers are being alleged of stock manipulation. The claim was filed with the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas on Dec. 13....
Comments / 0