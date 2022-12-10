Read full article on original website
stave49
4d ago
Sure mask mandates that do absolutely nothing to protect or prevent COVID 19. Smoke can get through masks COVID 19 can too. Who do they think they are kidding?
Reply(3)
11
Random
4d ago
And the California sheep will proceed with their excuses. Truly a state full of lemmings and mindless zombies.
Reply(1)
15
Related
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?
New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Let’s atone for the wrongs.’ Proposed reparations for California to begin taking shape
California’s Reparations Task Force has already made history. The panel’s nearly 500-page report released this year shattered the myth that the state was free from slavery. Its systematic review of the racist harms inflicted on generations of Black people is the first of its kind at a state level. And a hotly-debated decision to limit reparations to California residents who descend from enslaved people or Black freedmen could become a model for future efforts.
Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service
Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through the free service Covered California under the Affordable Care Act.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will new California law make it legal for pedestrians to jaywalk? Here are the details
Starting Jan. 1, Californians won’t get stopped for jaywalking — if it’s safe to do so. The rules surrounding crossing streets and roadways outside of a designated cross point or jaywalking will be softened. Meaning, it’ll still be illegal, said personal injury attorney Justin Ward, it just won’t be as heavily enforced.
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
KCRA.com
Abortion, minimum wage increases among new California laws that go into effect in January
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The new year will usher in hundreds of new California laws. From protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking, state lawmakers and the governor approved a swath of new rules in the state that take effect in January. We take a look at those,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Opinion: California Should End its Misguided Attack on Rooftop Solar Energy
In a few more days, we’ll have the final decision from the California Public Utilities Commission that is destined to affect hundreds of thousands of Californians considering rooftop solar. The proposed decision announced last month would drastically cut net energy metering credits by 75% for selling the excess energy...
californiaglobe.com
Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams
Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
Nearly one million Californians sign energy policy referendum petition
(The Center Square) – Nearly one million Californians have signed an energy-related petition over the past two months. More than 978,000 California residents have signed the Stop the Energy Shutdown petition. Those signatures have been turned in to the county registrar of voter offices throughout the state, according to a press release from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The signatures are for a referendum aimed at stopping a new California...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
californiaglobe.com
Golden State Policy Council Names Retiring State Sen. Melissa Melendez as President
The new California Golden State Policy Council announced Tuesday that retiring State Senator Melissa Melendez will take the helm as President. Melendez just termed out of the California Legislature. The Golden State Policy Council’s mission is to advocate policy changes that represent the interests of the people of California. Instead...
californiaglobe.com
Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) brought back Assembly Bill proposals earlier this month to temporarily suspend the California state gas taxes for an entire year. Assembly Bill 53 and Assembly Bill X1-2, both authored by Fong, would not only suspend the gas tax for a year, but they would require gas stations to carry over all tax savings directly to the consumer as well as put what the gas tax savings was compared to if the tax had been applied to on the receipt. According to the bills, all projects that the gas tax currently funds, such as bridge and street repair, transportation infrastructure maintenance, and other transportation needs, would subsequently be paid for by the state’s general fund until the end of the gas tax break.
SF guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women expands to additional counties
A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month to 150 at-risk pregnant...
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Comments / 25