ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan

By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio House likely doesn’t have votes to pass constitutional amendment proposal in lame duck: Capitol Letter

At death’s door: A proposal that would make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution appears to be on life support, potentially buoying the hopes of abortion rights activists and myriad other groups eyeing ballot issues next year. Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the proposal to raise the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% will pass the House in the lame duck session. Proponents of the change want to ask voters raise the threshold in May, but forcing it to restart the legislative process in January could complicate those efforts. That could open a window for abortion rights groups and others pursuing constitutional amendments to get something on the ballot in November under the existing simple-majority rule.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia a blow to strategy of dividing America’s people to hold power

To the battle cry, “The South shall rise again!” the victory of Raphael Warnock in Georgia responds, “Maybe not.”. One hopes the pastor’s election to a full term in the United States Senate hammers another nail in the coffin of the Republican Party’s “Southern strategy,” a strategy that panders to the worse angels of hatred, racism, white supremacy, and voter suppression.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy