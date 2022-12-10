Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan

Read full article on original website
Ohio House likely doesn’t have votes to pass constitutional amendment proposal in lame duck: Capitol Letter
At death’s door: A proposal that would make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution appears to be on life support, potentially buoying the hopes of abortion rights activists and myriad other groups eyeing ballot issues next year. Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the proposal to raise the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% will pass the House in the lame duck session. Proponents of the change want to ask voters raise the threshold in May, but forcing it to restart the legislative process in January could complicate those efforts. That could open a window for abortion rights groups and others pursuing constitutional amendments to get something on the ballot in November under the existing simple-majority rule.
Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia a blow to strategy of dividing America’s people to hold power
To the battle cry, “The South shall rise again!” the victory of Raphael Warnock in Georgia responds, “Maybe not.”. One hopes the pastor’s election to a full term in the United States Senate hammers another nail in the coffin of the Republican Party’s “Southern strategy,” a strategy that panders to the worse angels of hatred, racism, white supremacy, and voter suppression.
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
Judge will allow ‘pay-to-play’ recording at former GOP House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial
COLUMBUS – A federal judge handed an early win to prosecutors Tuesday, ruling in their favor on a handful of motions over what evidence could be presented in the looming criminal trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black granted several requests from prosecutors....
Who will be appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court? Letters show hopeful applicants, lobbying to Gov. Mike DeWine over vacancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A lobbying effort is underway to sway Gov. Mike DeWine as he considers whom to appoint to a vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court, letters sent to the governor’s office show. The letters, obtained through a public records request, show DeWine has been urged to...
Lakewood High School students share Civil Rights History journey with classmates
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- As members of the AKIVA youth group, Lakewood High School sophomores Ava Watts and Iris Wright last month took a Civil Rights History journey to Alabama. The junket included visiting the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, as well as various statues of note. “I became interested...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board president defends treasurer’s raise
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A 17 percent salary increase recently given to Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools Treasurer Craig Yaniglos isn’t excessive when compared with total compensation packages of treasurers in other local districts. That’s what Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education President Mark Dosen told cleveland.com.
