Second POD gives Kinston resiliency for line outages
On December 3rd, Duke Energy responded to two electrical substation failures in Moore County. Both were described as intentional vandalism and are being investigated by the FBI and the state Department of Public Safety. Three weeks before the Moore County vandalism, another substation was deliberately disabled in Maysville, located in Jones County.
Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives
Darby George and Tara George had the idea for Makerspace in 2019. They quickly got the business going and started allowing creators to come in and use their wood and metal working equipment. Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives. Darby George and Tara George had the idea for...
Greene County Landfill and Trash Convenience Sites Holiday Schedule
The Landfill will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 2022, and January 1 and 2, 2023. Trash Convenience Sites will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide...
Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
Treasurer Folwell Seeking Public Perspective on Health Care Costs at New Bern Forum
Eastern North Carolina Has High Rate of Medical Debt, Proposed Legislation Offers Relief to Hard-Hit Families. (Raleigh, N.C.) — State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, will hold a public hearing on the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act in New Bern from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Community members are invited to speak out to fight for change.
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city. “We want to be...
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
City of New Bern’s Workforce is Underpaid
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees are paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s upcoming...
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received
On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
Onslow County Republicans make recommendation for vacant commissioner seat
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Republican Party has made its recommendation to fill the vacant Onslow County Board of Commissioners seat. WITN is told that their recommendation is Mark Price, who served as a commissioner from 2016 to 2020. Price did not file for re-election to the...
West Craven High School mourns loss of student
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11
Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
