Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz leaves World Cup
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any further games at the 2022 World Cup and will return home.
Who is still in the Argentina team from the 2014 World Cup final?
A look at which players from Argentina's 2014 World Cup squad are still part of the team in 2022.
France ends Morocco’s dream run to set up 2022 World Cup Final vs. Argentina
Didier Deschamps raised his arms in celebration as Morocco’s players fell to the ground in exhaustion. The result had been more or less known for 15 minutes, but now it was official. The French would be moving on, as Morocco’s run came to a sad end. France defeated Morocco, 2-0, on Wednesday afternoon to set up a box office 2022 World Cup final against Argentina that will pit the defending champions against Lionel Messi, seeking his first title. Theo Hernández scored the goal to send France through just five minutes into the game, sending a half-volley past Yassine Bounou after the ball came...
Liverpool World Cup star flies straight to Dubai training camp
Jordan Henderson has travelled from Qatar to Liverpool's training camp in Dubai.
France duo miss training ahead of World Cup semi-final
France are nursing a couple of injuries as they prepare to face surprise-package Morocco in the World Cup semi-final.
Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina vs Croatia?
A look at Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of the World Cup semi-final.
Who should sign Croatia World Cup star Dominik Livakovic?
After a stellar World Cup, where could Croatia star Dominik Livakovic end up?
Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts
Ronaldo believes Neymar will continue to play for Brazil and star at the next World Cup in four years
Emiliano Martinez provides reason for Argentina's success at World Cup
Emiliano Martinez provides reason for Argentina's success at World Cup.
Five things Liverpool must address following the World Cup
Five things Liverpool need to address when the Premier League returns.
Daniele Orsato: The referee officiating Argentina vs Croatia at the World Cup
Daniele Orsato will be in charge of Argentina's World Cup semi final against Croatia on Tuesday.
8 World Cup stars who could move in the transfer window
Eight players who could soon move to the Premier League after their World Cup performances
Key France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final through illness
France boss Didier Deschamps may be missing two key players for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco.
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Spanish FA reveal reasons behind Luis Enrique exit
Luis Enrique was not fired as Spain manager because of his Twitch streams, according to president Luis Rubiales
