Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva removed from training due to heart issue
Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva removed from training due to heart issue.
Liverpool World Cup star flies straight to Dubai training camp
Jordan Henderson has travelled from Qatar to Liverpool's training camp in Dubai.
Chelsea step up interest in Bundesliga starlet
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in one of the Bundesliga's hottest young talents.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Mkyhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford and more.
USMNT striker Daryl Dike reacts to scoring first goal in over a year following injuries
After scoring his first goal in over a year, American striker Daryl Dike has revealed just how tough his road back to fitness has been.
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
Erik ten Hag provides worrying update on Jadon Sancho fitness
Erik ten Hag has revealed Man Utd's concerns over Jadon Sancho's fitness.
Mikel Arteta gives update on Ben White after Arsenal return
Mikel Arteta speaks about Ben White after the defender's return to Arsenal following his World Cup departure.
Robin van Persie shares thoughts on working with Erik ten Hag
Robin van Persie has praised Erik ten Hag after working with the Manchester United manager for a few days.
Man Utd to unveil statue of club legend Jimmy Murphy
Manchester United legend Jimmy Murphy is to get his own statue at Old Trafford.
Man Utd Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Assessing Man Utd's start to the 202223 WSL season as the league pauses for the winter break - including highlights, best goal & best signing.
Harry Kane's Tottenham return date revealed
Harry Kane will be given some time off before returning to Tottenham training after England's World Cup elimination.
Women's FA Cup fourth round draw: Chelsea face Liverpool; Man City & Man Utd learn fate
The draw for the 2022/23 Women's FA Cup fourth round draw has been completed.
Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal's January transfer window plans
Arsenal will look to sign players in January, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.
Jurgen Klinsmann reveals theory behind Harry Kane penalty miss
Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has an idea why Harry Kane skied his crucial penalty for England in their World Cup loss to France.
5 things Arsenal must address following the World Cup break
Five problems for Arsenal to tackle when the Premier League returns following the World Cup break
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
