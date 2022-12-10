Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pueblo votes to table proposed ban on abortion clinics
Pueblo City Council voted 4-3 Monday (12/12) to table the proposed ordinance indefinitely.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Pueblo City Council Rejects Anti-Abortion Ordinance
Last night the Pueblo City Council voted 4-3 to table a proposed anti-abortion ordinance that would have allowed civil penalties of up to $100,000 against Pueblo abortion providers. Councilors Heather Graham, Sarah Martinez, Vicente Martinez Ortega, and Dennis Flores voted to table the ordinance, and Regina Maestri, the ordinance’s sponsor,...
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado had more hate crime in 2021 than any year since the FBI began tracking hate crimes in 1990. There were 285 reported to the agency, up from 280 in 2020.
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert’s narrow victory confirmed by mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially secured a second two-year term in Washington, D.C. A mandatory recount of votes cast in the Garfield County Republican’s narrow 2022 win over Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, was completed Monday. Boebert’s margin of victory over Frisch shrunk to 546 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, from 550 votes before the recount.
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
Attorney calls for investigation into Colorado Springs traffic stop, officers
A civil rights attorney claims his client was severely beaten after a traffic stop in Colorado Springs and is now calling for a criminal investigation into the officers' actions.
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor planning on appealing near-million-dollar restitution
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for performing a non-consensual surgery is planning to appeal the decision. This comes from Keith Lapuyade, who is part of Dr. Tiffany Willard’s legal team. Willard was ordered to pay the money after judgement was passed on Friday.
Westword
Freddie Glenn, Convicted in Grammer Murder, Seeks Parole After 47 Years in Prison
Freddie Glenn is nervous. He sits tensely in a small room at the Fremont Correctional Facility, gazing into a monitor at the faces of the three Colorado Parole Board members who are conducting this virtual meeting and hold his fate in their hands. This is Glenn’s fourth parole hearing in thirteen years, and he’s finding it every bit as difficult as his first one.
KKTV
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy
SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Noodles & Company is partnering with the Colorado Healing Fund by giving back to those impacted by the Club Q tragedy. All Noodles & Company restaurants located in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will be donating 25% of their proceeds on Wednesday to the Colorado Healing Fund to help those impacted The post Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy appeared first on KRDO.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum
It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.
Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January
Starting next month, caged hens in the state will need to be held in enclosures that give them one square foot of floor space. The requirement is part of the state's phased-in efforts to go cage-free by 2025.
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
Wichita Eagle
Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row
It wasn’t this buck’s first time to be trapped in a concrete drainage ditch in Colorado, wildlife officials said. The buck that was found on Dec. 1 in Colorado Springs had also been trapped in the same icy concrete culvert one year ago, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region said in a tweet.
Comments / 5