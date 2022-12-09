State of Illinois to Receive More than $350 Million in Federal Funding to Support Small Businesses (Chicago, IL) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, while supporting key sectors. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO