State of Illinois to Receive More than $350 Million in Federal Funding to Support Small Businesses
State of Illinois to Receive More than $350 Million in Federal Funding to Support Small Businesses (Chicago, IL) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, while supporting key sectors. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months.
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
ICJIA Announces $2.8 Million Grant Opportunity to Support Crime Victims’ Housing Needs
ICJIA Announces $2.8 Million Grant Opportunity to Support Crime Victims’ Housing Needs (Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
