Reuters

British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Health Service nurses in Britain will strike on Thursday in their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.
BBC

Calls for push payment scam refunds for all

All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
BBC

Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner

A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
The Guardian

Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024

Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
BBC

Sulli Deals: Indian man who 'sold' Muslim women online to be tried

Police in India say they will prosecute a man who allegedly created an app that put up photos of more than 80 Muslim women for "sale" online last year. The announcement came after Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena granted permission to try Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in court. The open source app...
BBC

Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism

Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC

Huddersfield: Thousands of cannabis plants found in armed raid

Thousands of cannabis plants have been found and eight men arrested during an armed police raid in Huddersfield. West Yorkshire Police said officers have been at a former commercial premises on Nile Street since 09:00 GMT, with the operation ongoing. Nearby Kirklees College earlier said it was "placed in a...
BBC

Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme

The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
BBC

Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake

People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell gave £100,000 loan to SNP

Nicola Sturgeon's husband gave a loan of more than £100,000 to the SNP to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election. Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive, loaned the party £107,620 in June 2021. The SNP had repaid about half of the money...
BBC

Deaths in Scotland rise by 10% in last three months

The number of people who died in Scotland in the last three months is 10% higher normal for the time of year. New National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics found that during quarter three, July - September, the number of deaths was 10% above the average. There were 14,925 deaths during that period.
BBC

Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m

Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
BBC

Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies

A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC

Orthopaedic patients face seven-year wait for surgery

Orthopaedic patients in NHS Highland face a wait of up to seven years for surgery, new research has found. A University of Aberdeen study said the worst case estimate would apply if surgical rates did not increase for those listed in July this year. Researchers also discovered the average wait...

