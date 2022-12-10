LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three hour-long episodes of “Harry and Meghan” were released Thursday, with three more due Dec. 15. So far, the series has contained few of the bombshells the palace had feared. In the program the couple, along with friends and Meghan’s family members, recount their early lives and blossoming romance, leading up to their fairy-tale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their growing discontent with what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of Meghan and a lack of support from the palace.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO