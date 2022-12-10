Read full article on original website
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell gave £100,000 loan to SNP
Nicola Sturgeon's husband gave a loan of more than £100,000 to the SNP to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election. Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive, loaned the party £107,620 in June 2021. The SNP had repaid about half of the money...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Ngozi Fulani tells of ‘horrific abuse’ after Buckingham Palace racism incident
Charity boss talks of very difficult time for her charity Sistah Space since encounter with Susan Hussey
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK
A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
Job discrimination faced by ethnic minorities convinces public about racism
Researchers believe they may have found the best way to convince the public that racism is a real problem and requires major change: tell them about an Oxford University study exposing discrimination faced by job applicants. A groundbreaking project exploring how better to boost public support for action against systemic...
Airport security liquids rule – what is changing?
Worldwide in normal times, half a million people pass through airport security every hour. Many airline passengers say it is the worst part of the journey – in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from cabin baggage.The rules were introduced hastily in 2006 as a temporary measure. Despite repeated promises they remain in place.In 2019 Boris Johnson vowed the rules would be eased at major UK airports by 1 December 2022, allowing larger quantities and eliminating the need to have liquids separately scanned. With a week to go there’s no...
BBC
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Ukraine war: Brit Simon Lingard gets send-off he deserves, family says
The family of a British man killed while fighting in Ukraine have thanked well-wishers for their support and donations for his funeral. Former paratrooper Simon Lingard, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, died when his unit was attacked last month. His ex-partner Stacey Longworth said the father of her two sons, who...
BBC
Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m
Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
BBC
How am I going to pay for my loved one to come back?
When Michael Porter discovered his mother Jean Hanlon had been found dead in Crete, he did not know where to turn for help. "That moment when you find out your loved one has died, you automatically go into fight or panic mode," he says. A post-mortem examination concluded the 53-year-old,...
BBC
Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme
The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
BBC
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey
Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three hour-long episodes of “Harry and Meghan” were released Thursday, with three more due Dec. 15. So far, the series has contained few of the bombshells the palace had feared. In the program the couple, along with friends and Meghan’s family members, recount their early lives and blossoming romance, leading up to their fairy-tale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their growing discontent with what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of Meghan and a lack of support from the palace.
