Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...

