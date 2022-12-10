Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Comments / 0