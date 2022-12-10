ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

No. 14 Brecksville asserts Suburban League title defense in 65-46 win at No. 15 Stow

STOW, Ohio — If Brecksville-Broadview Heights can share the basketball like this all season, it will make for a happy coach and likely lead to another Suburban League title. That’s what Steve Mehalik hopes after his Bees left Stow-Munroe Falls on Tuesday night with a 65-46 win. Brecksville (3-0, 2-0), ranked No. 14 in this week’s cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, managed 15 assists on 25 baskets.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley

New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Odds & Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight at American Airlines Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, 5-9 away) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-13, 11-4 home) for a...
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland.com

Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2nd season be viewed? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost another linebacker on Tuesday with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going on injured reserve with a foot injury. His season is over. What should we make of Owusu-Koramoah’s second season? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss that to start our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast. They also get into Jack Conklin’s future in Cleveland and the Ravens quarterback situation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said the Browns are preparing for all three Ravens quarterbacks for Saturday’s nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Obviously, we’ll wait and see what quarterback we get,” Stefanski said. “I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

New Edition headlines Legacy Tour featuring ‘90s New Jack Swing stars

CLEVELAND, Ohio - New Edition, a.k.a Ronny, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny are hitting the road in 2023 headlining the “Legacy Tour” featuring some of the top artists of the New Jack Swing era of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The tour will stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 13. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland prepares to tax large winnings from sports bets

Cleveland has tweaked its tax code to prepare for a windfall when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Whether that wind is a gust or a gentle breeze remains to be seen. Last week, Cleveland City Council approved a change to city law that requires sports-gaming facilities to withhold municipal income taxes on individual winnings high enough to be reportable to the Internal Revenue Service.
CLEVELAND, OH
