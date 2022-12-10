Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
No. 14 Brecksville asserts Suburban League title defense in 65-46 win at No. 15 Stow
STOW, Ohio — If Brecksville-Broadview Heights can share the basketball like this all season, it will make for a happy coach and likely lead to another Suburban League title. That’s what Steve Mehalik hopes after his Bees left Stow-Munroe Falls on Tuesday night with a 65-46 win. Brecksville (3-0, 2-0), ranked No. 14 in this week’s cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, managed 15 assists on 25 baskets.
After road loss to Spurs, Cavaliers look to get road win in Dallas: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For a team that is only a few games out of first place in the Eastern conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to win on the road so far this season. They are 12-2 at home and 5-9 away. Basically since they beat the L.A. Lakers...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DALLAS -- The Cavaliers conclude a two-game Texas road trip on Wednesday night taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. EST. Cleveland is coming off of a 112-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Cleveland has now lost eight of its last nine road games.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
cleveland.com
St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
WFMJ.com
New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley
New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
Kent State to hire Minnesota assistant Kenni Burns as next head football coach – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State moved quickly to replace Sean Lewis as its head football coach. Reports from various sources have the Golden Flashes hiring Kenni Burns, the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Minnesota. Local sources also confirmed the selection of Burns.
Cavaliers vs Mavericks Odds & Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight at American Airlines Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, 5-9 away) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-13, 11-4 home) for a...
Aurora native Shyanne Sellers helps lead No. 20 Maryland to win over No. 9 UConn
Aurora native sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers helped lead the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins to victory for the first time in school history against No. 9 University of Connecticut.
North Olmsted Athletic Hall of Fame seeks Class of 2024 nominations
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After the biennial North Olmsted High School Athletic Hall of Fame process was tripped up due to COVID-19, Athletic Director Brett Koch said the important recognition is hoping to get back on schedule. “Close to the last 10 years, we’ve done a hall of fame class...
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
How will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2nd season be viewed? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost another linebacker on Tuesday with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going on injured reserve with a foot injury. His season is over. What should we make of Owusu-Koramoah’s second season? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss that to start our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast. They also get into Jack Conklin’s future in Cleveland and the Ravens quarterback situation.
A look back at 75 years of sports broadcasting at WEWS
Our celebration of 75 years of broadcasting here at News 5 continues with a look at sports coverage over the decades.
How Bengals offense relied on ‘adapt and adjust’ formula in win over the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals coaching staff went through a pretty unique experience on Sunday in a 23-10 win over the Browns, having multiple skill players go down with injuries on the day of the game. The last time offensive coordinator Brian Callahan dealt with a remotely similar scenario...
Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said the Browns are preparing for all three Ravens quarterbacks for Saturday’s nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Obviously, we’ll wait and see what quarterback we get,” Stefanski said. “I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”
What changes are on the table for the Browns after this season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, a loss that doesn’t officially take them out of the playoff race but leaves them far outside the playoff picture with time running out. So why do the Browns keep getting a pass year after year when they...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cleveland
R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop in Cincinnati and Cleveland.
New Edition headlines Legacy Tour featuring ‘90s New Jack Swing stars
CLEVELAND, Ohio - New Edition, a.k.a Ronny, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny are hitting the road in 2023 headlining the “Legacy Tour” featuring some of the top artists of the New Jack Swing era of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The tour will stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 13. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland prepares to tax large winnings from sports bets
Cleveland has tweaked its tax code to prepare for a windfall when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Whether that wind is a gust or a gentle breeze remains to be seen. Last week, Cleveland City Council approved a change to city law that requires sports-gaming facilities to withhold municipal income taxes on individual winnings high enough to be reportable to the Internal Revenue Service.
