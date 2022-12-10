ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County. Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff...
