Effective: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, some areas may see higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Near blizzard conditions are expected in open country Thursday. Heavy snow rates and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility Thursday. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commutes Thursday.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO