‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Was Who ‘I Trusted the Least,’ Kiki Barth Spills Tea and Walks Away This Season [Exclusive]

Kiki Barth said she’s someone who has her friend’s back rather than a pot stirrer on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5. But telling Larsa Pippen that Lisa Hochstein dished about an Instagram fan account that hookers, drug dealers, and OnlyFans content creators lived in her new building stirred up a disastrous RHOM mess. The season exploded with the nonstop dispute between Pippen and Hochstein, which endured throughout the first four episodes.

But Barth insisted she didn’t stir the pot, but rather has her friend’s back.

“With me this season, I feel like I’m more of like the bone collector,” Barth told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Like I drop little things and then people fight and I’m like, oops, it wasn’t me. And I just move away and let the fight begin. So you’re gonna get to see in the beginning, Lisa and I had a very rocky start, but you’ll see how it all played out.”

Hochstein fought with Pippen, but also blamed Barth for sparking the feud. Pippen was so angry about the remark, which Hochstein later realized she misread, she fired back hard at Hochstein, going for her finances .

And while the exhausting back and forth hasn’t seen true resolution, Barth stands by what she told Pippen. “I feel more like I’m having my friends back,” she laughed when asked if she was really just stirring the pot. “Like, if you say something about my friend I will tell my friend that you said this.”

Kiki trusted Lisa Hochstein ‘the least’ in the beginning of ‘RHOM’ Season 5

In fact, Barth was leery of Hochstein at that moment. Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Barth to play the infamous “Who do you trust the least” game and she said, at least early in the season, it was Hochstein.

“I think that game was so funny, but this season, who do I trust the least?” she said pausing to think. “You know, I never really thought about that. I feel like in the beginning, I trusted Lisa the least because as someone who’s friend, who’s like so close to someone and she was talking s*** about. She was talking bad about them. And if you’re my friend, you’re talking about me. Like, for me, that’s like no loyalty. So I will say at this very moment it has to be Lisa.”

At the same time, Pippen and Barth remain loyal and close friends. “The person that I’ve grown to know the most and got the closest to is Larsa,” Barth said. “Last season she was very embracing and she accepted me for who I am, we understand each other. We always hang out. Even off-camera, we’re always out. And I’ve just grown so close to her and we got pretty close.”

Why does Kiki think Larsa shot back so hard at Lisa on ‘RHOM’?

At one point, Guerdy Abraira suggested to Pippen that when they go low you go high. Pippen looked at Abraira in disbelief shaking her head no. Barth said Pippen reacts the way she does because she’s been playing defense for years .

“I just feel like Larsa has been through so much,” she said. “I would only assume like marrying to like an athlete is not easy. Where athletes tend to do all these things where you have to keep fighting for your life. So I just feel like she just came from that world where she always had to protect herself.”

“And now that she’s in the midst of us and the group, no matter what you throw at her, she has to defend herself and it doesn’t matter which way, she has to go hard,” she explained. “And I think people just look at her like she’s just this b**** who is just so mean. But deep down, I’ve grown to know her. I don’t think she’s that mean. And I really think it’s just something that she has to do despite her whole life. And I’ve learned to just let that go and just accept her for who she is. And I really got to know the real Larsa, and she’s the most fun person to be around.”

Barth added Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola to her favorite cast members this season. “ Those are my girls ,” she added.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 is currently streaming on Peacock.

