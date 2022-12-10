Morocco vs Portugal live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match in Qatar as both sides see early chances

Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
France defeats Morocco, will face Argentina in World Cup final
Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani score as France holds off Morocco in the World Cup semifinals. The defending champions will play Argentina in the final.
Sporting News
What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha
RABAT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Morocco's Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country's Wednesday World Cup semifinal game against France, the airline said on Monday.
Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup game
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country’s history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi makes World Cup's best defender looks silly on vintage move in Argentina rout of Croatia
Lionel Messi has spent much of his nearly 20-year career mystifying defenders. Whether it is deft drops of the shoulder, inch-perfect jinks or his patented nutmegs, it seems La Pulga has every tool at his disposal to leave opposite numbers in a wake. He added to his collection on Tuesday,...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 semi final match
Lionel Messi and Argentina may be the favourites on paper heading into Tuesday's World Cup semifinal against Croatia, but the European side are a real threat as they aim to reach second consecutive final. Messi, 35, is on a mission to win his first World Cup in his final appearance...
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Comments / 0