“That don’t sound like Magic at all to me" — Larry Bird's rare comment on Magic Johnson and Los Angeles Lakers' fallout

Whatever negative was said about Magic Johnson as Lakers president, Larry Bird wasn't buying it.

Running an NBA team is easier said than done. Let alone if it’s the ever-popular Los Angeles Lakers . That was the case with Magic Johnson and his turbulent stint as the Lakers’ president from 2017 to 2019. For a time, Magic and the Lakers’ fallout made headlines, but some may have missed a rare comment from someone very familiar with Johnson – his old foe and fellow Hall of Famer, Larry Bird .

Larry knows the guy

Judging by how things played out for the Lakers under Johnson’s reign, it appears he wasn’t the best guy for the position. Besides being the man behind the trade of D’Angelo Russell, who eventually hit his strides after leaving LA, Magic was also said to be the reason why the Lakers missed out on then-phenomenal prospects Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox. As for work ethic, reports said Magic also had a bad one.

The media and the fans connected the dots and jumped to conclusions that, all told, it was a no-brainer that Magic should vacate the position. But despite all the negative things said about his old pal, Bird wasn’t convinced.

“ That’s not him, ” Bird told Daily Hampshire Gazette in 2019. “ That don’t sound like Magic at all to me and I just hope everything works out for him because we have a good relationship. ”

Magic opened up

Bird sticking up for Magic was understandable. But as it turned out, there really was a rift within the Lakers organization during Johnson’s time as the head honcho.

In an appearance on “The Club Shay Shay” podcast, Magic opened up about what had led to his abrupt decision to step down as the Lakers president. And like what many of us thought, yes, it was triggered by a clash of power, ego, and an intention to keep a friendship.

“ I wanted to fire Luke Walton... I said, ‘Hey, we gotta let him go. He is not the right guy.’...And they wanted to keep him and I said okay. I didn’t want to fracture the great relationship I had with Jeanie Buss... So instead of me just sitting there, I said let me just exit, it’s gonna be best for everybody and I felt some dude wanted to be in the seat that I had, ” Johnson confessed .

Looking back, we all have the right to be like Bird on this matter and be entitled to our own opinion. Was Magic really a bad fit as the Lakers president? It’s up to you.