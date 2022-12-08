Read full article on original website
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2022 : CNM, PLAB
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide as rising COVID cases in China dent mood ahead of c.bank-heavy week
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slumped 1.2% on Monday as the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in China knocked sentiment, with investors also waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will temper its pace of hikes. MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF slipped, with Hong Kong's...
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's stocks, real lead Latin America lower
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies sold off on Monday, with Brazil's main stocks index down almost 3% as investors braced for a slew of central bank meetings this week that could set he tone for the year ahead. Weighing on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP were...
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: NVIDIA, Boeing, Amgen in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a losing week last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8% to post its worst week since September, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.4% and 4%, respectively. A slew of economic data took a grip on the market,...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fabrinet (FN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Emcor Group (EME) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is one...
Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Global Partners LP (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday, driven by strong demand for its cloud software business as companies move to hybrid working models. The company has been pushing aggressively into the cloud computing market to make up for its late start and better compete...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, BVH, IHG, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently. Weber (WEBR) was rallying past 22% after saying investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC agreed to buy all...
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chico's FAS (CHS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CBOE (CBOE)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
3 Beaten-Down Entertainment Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
Although the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year, inflationary pressures have again sent investors into the back seat. Supply chain headwinds and the geopolitical environment are also hurting most industries. Worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom over the stock market. Market pundits fear...
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa
Why Salesforce Stock Was a Winner on Monday
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shareholders were a cautiously optimistic lot on Monday, after news broke of a major competitor to their company possibly retreating from a simmering regulatory dispute. As a result, Salesforce stock closed the day 1.5% higher, more or less matching the S&P 500 index's gain. So what. That...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Whether you're a relatively new investor or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, there's never been a year quite like 2022. Thus far, the bond market has had its worst year in history, while the broad-based S&P 500, which is often viewed as the most encompassing barometer of U.S. stock market health, fell more on a percentage basis in the first six months of the year than it had since 1970.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:. Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Tesla (TSLA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electric car maker have returned -8.6%, compared to the...
Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
