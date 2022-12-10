Read full article on original website
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
The Top Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/17/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Annual Sheboygan South High School Holiday Jazz Performance is tonight (Friday)...
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles
(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
A Haunted Wisconsin Hotel For Ghost Hunters And History Buffs Alike
Are you a history buff looking to explore the rich and storied past of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin? Or are you a ghost hunter on the hunt for some spooky paranormal activity? Look no further than the Hotel Retlaw, a haunt of both history and ghosts. Built in the 1920s...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
Green Bay police look to raise awareness surrounding domestic violence, Be Safe hotline
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are looking for new ways to ensure those experiencing domestic violence know the resources available to them. The Green Bay Police Department is now adding magnets with the Be Safe hotline number to its squad cars. The Be Safe campaign, which launched in October, connects...
Scandinavia sand mine meeting postponed
TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA (WLUK) - A meeting to discuss a proposed sand mine at the site of the Iola Car Show Grounds was postponed from Wednesday night to Jan. 4 due to Winter Storm Alex. The car show and Faulks Brothers have proposed the facility, which would be located where...
Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
Post offices extending hours during the holidays
(WLUK) -- Some post offices in Northeast Wisconsin are extending their hours to help those who need to mail Christmas cards and gifts at the last minute. Local locations with extended hours are Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton and Fond du Lac. Hours for all post offices are posted on...
WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY
Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the school and the building was put in lockdown as a precaution.
Harlem Globetrotter shares C.H.E.E.R. message with Green Bay students
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Harlem Globetrotter's visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization's message of "C.H.E.E.R," standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body, Effort, Enthusiasm and...
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
Appleton ranks highest for LGBTQ+ equality in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton's score of 93 on the index is up 15 points...
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Winter Storm Axel brings high winds, waves to the Lakeshore
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel arrived as rain for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but on the Lakeshore, it added high winds. The area from Washington Island to Sheboygan is under a gale warning until 9 a.m. Thursday. FOX 11's Eric Peterson took a trip to Algoma to check on...
