When Dre Greenlaw was growing up, he learned that if you never ask, you never know. So he figured he'd take his chances asking Tom Brady for a favor. The 49ers linebacker had one of the two interceptions Brady threw in San Francisco's lopsided 35-7 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. After the game, he wanted Brady to sign that football. Sure enough, the legendary quarterback did just that.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO