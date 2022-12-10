Read full article on original website
France ends Morocco's dream run to set up 2022 World Cup Final vs. Argentina
Didier Deschamps raised his arms in celebration as Morocco’s players fell to the ground in exhaustion. The result had been more or less known for 15 minutes, but now it was official. The French would be moving on, as Morocco’s run came to a sad end. France defeated Morocco, 2-0, on Wednesday afternoon to set up a box office 2022 World Cup final against Argentina that will pit the defending champions against Lionel Messi, seeking his first title. Theo Hernández scored the goal to send France through just five minutes into the game, sending a half-volley past Yassine Bounou after the ball came...
Sporting News
What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Live updates | France-Morocco in the World Cup semifinals
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco: ___ France has beaten Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup final against Argentina. Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute and Randal Kolo Muani added a second in the 79th.
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Sporting News
Who are France, Mbappe playing today? Opponent, time, kickoff, betting odds and latest news for World Cup semifinal
Looking to claim consecutive World Cup crowns, France remain on track for more glory at Qatar 2022. Les Bleus reached the semifinals after a nervy 2-1 win over England and have been scoring freely at the tournament. With young gun Kylian Mbappe in sensational form, Didier Deschamps' side will take...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
