Didier Deschamps raised his arms in celebration as Morocco’s players fell to the ground in exhaustion. The result had been more or less known for 15 minutes, but now it was official. The French would be moving on, as Morocco’s run came to a sad end. France defeated Morocco, 2-0, on Wednesday afternoon to set up a box office 2022 World Cup final against Argentina that will pit the defending champions against Lionel Messi, seeking his first title. Theo Hernández scored the goal to send France through just five minutes into the game, sending a half-volley past Yassine Bounou after the ball came...

11 MINUTES AGO