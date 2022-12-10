Read full article on original website
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part...
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
Livakovic had saved four penalties to help Croatia beat Japan and then Brazil in shootouts in Qatar. But he stood no chance of stopping Messi's record-breaking effort.
News of the death of Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam comes days after the death of US sports writer Grant Wahl.
"Godspeed, my friend," tweeted reporter Guillem Balague. "It I get asked what journalism is, I'll say your name."
There are only four teams left, so if you’re now just finding out how to watch the World Cup, you’ve missed out on some serious action. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bother — the biggest matches are still to come, including the two semi-finals and the final. It’s safe to say the quarter-finals were dramatic; Croatia has advanced to the semi-finals after a huge shock victory over the favorites, Brazil, and Argentina had a similarly close call, and were almost toppled by the Netherlands. Croatia will be hoping for another upset win, but Argentina is on an upswing, and is determined to see Lionel Messi off with a World Cup win. Will Argentina get its wish, or will Croatia claim another huge scalp? You’ll have to tune in to find out, and the good news is you can do that without paying dime, using this free Argentina vs Croatia live stream.
