Boston 25 News WFXT

Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Reuters

Soccer-France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown

AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
Digital Trends

Argentina vs. Croatia live stream: Watch the semi-final game for free

There are only four teams left, so if you’re now just finding out how to watch the World Cup, you’ve missed out on some serious action. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bother — the biggest matches are still to come, including the two semi-finals and the final. It’s safe to say the quarter-finals were dramatic; Croatia has advanced to the semi-finals after a huge shock victory over the favorites, Brazil, and Argentina had a similarly close call, and were almost toppled by the Netherlands. Croatia will be hoping for another upset win, but Argentina is on an upswing, and is determined to see Lionel Messi off with a World Cup win. Will Argentina get its wish, or will Croatia claim another huge scalp? You’ll have to tune in to find out, and the good news is you can do that without paying dime, using this free Argentina vs Croatia live stream.

