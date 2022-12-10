There are only four teams left, so if you’re now just finding out how to watch the World Cup, you’ve missed out on some serious action. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bother — the biggest matches are still to come, including the two semi-finals and the final. It’s safe to say the quarter-finals were dramatic; Croatia has advanced to the semi-finals after a huge shock victory over the favorites, Brazil, and Argentina had a similarly close call, and were almost toppled by the Netherlands. Croatia will be hoping for another upset win, but Argentina is on an upswing, and is determined to see Lionel Messi off with a World Cup win. Will Argentina get its wish, or will Croatia claim another huge scalp? You’ll have to tune in to find out, and the good news is you can do that without paying dime, using this free Argentina vs Croatia live stream.

1 DAY AGO