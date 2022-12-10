ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Union City police asking for public’s help finding man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and may be off his medication.

Police say 31-year-old Enrique Carpentero was last seen at around noon on Friday near the 4000 Block of Robin Circle in College Park.

According to police, Carpentero is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is bald and was last seen wearing a gray/black jacket, blue jeans, and brown Timberland boots.

Carpentero is most likely walking as a means of transportation, according to police.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Carpentero is asked to call 911 or Union City police at 770-964-1333.

