Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
The Countdown: History made with same-sex marriage bill, nuclear fusion reaction
President Biden signed an historic same-sex marriage bill into law on Tuesday, meanwhile, a nuclear fusion reaction was produced for the first time.
Rep. Nancy Mace praised for 'brilliant display' as LGBTQ activist ‘exposed as a violence-inciting fraud’
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was praised on social media for confronting transgender rights witness Alejandra Caraballo on the latter’s violent rhetoric during a House hearing.
Sam Bankman-Fried denied bail in Bahamas, ordered held until Feb. 8 in alleged FTX crypto fraud scheme
A magistrate judge in the Bahamas has ordered Sam Bankman-Fried held until February, hours after a U.S. federal criminal indictment was unsealed.
KAKE TV
Why news organizations are largely skeptical of Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' theater
It's a huge bombshell with stunning revelations. Or is it?. With the so-called "Twitter Files," Elon Musk is openly engaged in a game of information warfare, one that is shining a spotlight on the fragmented and partisan state of the modern day media landscape. Led by Fox News, the right-wing...
