Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part...
Argentina vs. Croatia live stream: Watch the semi-final game for free
There are only four teams left, so if you’re now just finding out how to watch the World Cup, you’ve missed out on some serious action. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bother — the biggest matches are still to come, including the two semi-finals and the final. It’s safe to say the quarter-finals were dramatic; Croatia has advanced to the semi-finals after a huge shock victory over the favorites, Brazil, and Argentina had a similarly close call, and were almost toppled by the Netherlands. Croatia will be hoping for another upset win, but Argentina is on an upswing, and is determined to see Lionel Messi off with a World Cup win. Will Argentina get its wish, or will Croatia claim another huge scalp? You’ll have to tune in to find out, and the good news is you can do that without paying dime, using this free Argentina vs Croatia live stream.
Soccer-France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
‘Proper smash in the face’: Liverpool expect Luis Díaz to be out until March
Liverpool expect Luis Díaz to be out until March after the forward had surgery on an injury sustained during their training camp in the United Arab Emirates. Jürgen Klopp described the setback as “a proper smash in the face”. Díaz has been out since mid-October with a knee injury and was working his way back during the mid-season World Cup break.
