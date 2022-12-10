Read full article on original website
Tron’s USDD Slips Under $0.97, Justin Sun Is “Deploying More Capital” To Defend Peg
Tron’s USDD stablecoin fell below $0.97 today, and founder Justin Sun has tried to reassure users by saying that he is “deploying more capital” to defend the peg. Tron’s USDD Stablecoin Depegs To Lowest Value Since June 2022. Tron’s Decentralized USD (USDD), which had already been...
What makes the wBTC Chain Network Protocol Worth an Investment?
With everything happening in the cryptocurrency industry, it is normal to get fearful. It’s not something you should be ashamed of, considering the manipulations in the industry. What if you had the power to see the future of an investment? Will you avoid such an investment option if it can generate 20X?
Binance Labs Leads Funding Round For Web3 Project
In a new development, the venture capital arm of the largest global crypto exchange, Binance Labs, has made a foray into Web3 technology. It recently revealed plans to lead a funding round for GoPlus Security, a Web3 security startup. However, Binance Labs has yet to disclose the funding round’s value.
Total Shiba Inu Addresses Touches New High, Will SHIB Price Follow?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands a good amount of crypto investors’ attention despite losing so much of its value over the last year. This is evidenced by the continuous rise in the number of addresses that are holding the meme coin. Once again, the SHIB holder number has hit a new milestone as it crosses 3 million wallets.
Litecoin “Mega Whales” Now Hold 15.4% Of Supply, Highest Since June 2017
On-chain data shows the Litecoin “mega whales” now hold around 15.4% of the total supply, the highest value in more than five years. Litecoin Addresses With 1 Million Or More LTC Now Hold Highest Supply Share Since June 2017. According to data from analytics firm Santiment, LTC’s mega...
Hear The Roar? Big Eyes Coin Could Make You Richer Than Litecoin And Dogecoin
In 2023, cryptocurrencies will become one of the most prevalent forms of digital currency. As a result, there has been a massive surge in their prices. Many live off this digital form of money as it becomes an increasingly valuable commodity. As the usage increases, online merchants and business owners accept cryptocurrencies as a form of exchange.
FTX CEO Ray Says It’s Impossible To Recoup All Losses, US Clients Fare Better
Yesterday’s testimony hearing of new FTX CEO John Ray III to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee brought to light some new findings that are not likely to please former customers of the exchange. After Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested by Bahamian authorities yesterday, Ray took the...
Traders Predict $20 Million Token IMPT might 10x After Lbank Exchange Listing
IMPT had one of the most successful presales during the crypto winter, and traders are now predicting that the token might increase 10x after launching on its first centralized exchange today, LBank. The IMPT presale was one of the hottest discussed topics over the last week, causing it to attract...
Paxful CEO Warns Investors To Not Leave Their Bitcoin On Exchanges
The need for bitcoin and crypto investors to move their holdings to self-custody has been amplified by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Investors are understandably wary of the centralized exchange entities, many of which are being accused of being insolvent and running on fractional reserves. Now, another prominent individual in the space has come forward to warn investors about the best ways to secure their holdings.
Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Why The Yellow Metal Will Outshine Crypto, According To Goldman Sachs
Bitcoin has been questioned for a very long time because of its unpredictability and speculative tendency. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, shares similar reservations, which appear to have been validated by recent developments in the crypto field. Goldman Sachs forecasts in a research paper...
Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
Stocks ended lower in bumpy trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by half a percentage point Wednesday, marking its seventh increase this year. The Fed also said it expected to raise rates higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% after giving up an earlier gain of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite gave back 0.8%.
Do You Want To Become A Crypto Millionaire? Here’s Why Big Eyes, Cardano, And Klaytn Should Be On Your Watchlist
It is not a secret that people are buying cryptocurrencies to earn profit. More than 100,000 people have earned millions of dollars by making smart investments in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency news offers pretty reliable information on tokens but you must also try and discover new tokens that may rock the industry in the near future. Current market conditions may seem scary due to the ongoing crypto winter, but it won’t last forever. Big Eyes (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Klaytn (KLAY) may potentially provide huge gains in the medium to long term.
Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End
Data shows the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 might be looking to end on a more quiet note. Bitcoin Short-Term Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has been rather...
Why is the Big Eyes Coin Selling Out Fast? Can It Deliver Better Returns Than Polkadot and Quant?
The cryptocurrency market has been flooded with many new tokens. Some of those tokens may replace today’s popular digital assets one day. The latest cryptocurrency news indicates that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may become the most popular meme token. Polkadot (DOT) and Quant (QNT) may also make the competition tougher for other well-established cryptos. Continue reading to find tokens that may help you to book huge profits in 2023.
Can Rocketize Token Beat Solana in a Tug-Of-War?
It’s no secret that hundreds of currencies are constantly vying for the top position in the crypto market. Each coin’s worth is determined by a complex interplay of variables, some of which can only be assumed. Since the cryptocurrency market is so unpredictable, it is impossible to predict whether or not a particular coin will increase in value. Investing in the cryptocurrency market is sometimes compared to trying to forecast the weather.
‘Bitcoin Will Go Up’: Senator Lummis Defends BTC In Retirement Plans
With the rapid adoption of bitcoin over the last few years, the digital asset has been able to make its way into traditional finance. One of the most prominent of these was the inclusion of bitcoin into retirement plans such as 401Ks. As the price of BTC has suffered in the past year, the plans holding BTC have also seen a massive decline, prompting calls to remove the asset from these important plans. However, not everyone has lost their faith in the digital asset, and one of those is Senator Cynthia Lummis.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Predicted to Surpass Zcash (ZEC) and Aave (AAVE)!
The cryptocurrency bear market of 2022 has caused a big impact on the crypto market. While some coins have survived the downtrend; others have lost most of their value. Still, coins like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have managed to make a name for themselves despite the overall grim appearance of the market. Crypto analysts predict that snowfall Protocol (SNW) will surpass Zcash and Aave (AAVE).
ApeCoin (APE) and Chiliz (CHZ) suffer while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surges to 0.095 in just a month
Recently, the market has been extremely volatile, with coins experiencing significant gains and losses in brief intervals. While the value of ApeCoin (APE) and Chiliz (CHZ) has plummeted over the past few days, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is on the rise. Over the past few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has grown...
How To Avoid the Retirement Crisis
As retirement planning necessarily incorporates a number of variables, it can be hard to nail with exact precision. Two of the biggest of these, your life expectancy and your investment return, can at...
SmarterWorx Is Beating Inflation with a Fractionalized NFT Platform, While Memes Like Shiba Inu Rely Solely on Hype
Despite the significant potential for cryptocurrencies to revolutionize finance, most projects have turned into speculation assets. Such projects rely on hype to gain value and generate returns. Even then, bearish markets severely hurt such speculation tactics and may cause crypto projects to collapse. Eventually, if crypto is to realize the...
