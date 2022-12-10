With the rapid adoption of bitcoin over the last few years, the digital asset has been able to make its way into traditional finance. One of the most prominent of these was the inclusion of bitcoin into retirement plans such as 401Ks. As the price of BTC has suffered in the past year, the plans holding BTC have also seen a massive decline, prompting calls to remove the asset from these important plans. However, not everyone has lost their faith in the digital asset, and one of those is Senator Cynthia Lummis.

