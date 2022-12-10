Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
BU in Town Tuesday Afternoon
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team hosts BU Tuesday (4:00 p.m., ESPN+, International Stream, Live Stats, Tickets) in what will be the Bulldogs' last game before a seven-day break. Last Game. Yale (5-6, 0-0 Ivy League) earned an emotional 60-58 overtime win vs. Drexel on Sunday....
yalebulldogs.com
Six Bulldogs Score as Yale Downs Union
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Six different players registered goals as the Yale women's hockey team took down Union, 6-1, at Ingalls Rink. The win puts Yale at 10-1-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the ECAC heading into the holiday break, while the Dutchwomen fell to 8-8-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the conference.
yalebulldogs.com
Short Trip to Fairfield on Tap for Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team is back on the road on Monday. The Bulldogs, though, won't have to travel far. They will make a 25-mile drive down I-95 to face Fairfield at the new Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and ESPN+ has the video.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Tie Clarkson; Edge Golden Knights in Shootout
POTSDAM, N.Y. – After playing to a 1-1 tie in overtime with Clarkson, David Chen found the back of the net in the shootout to give Yale the 2-1 edge and the extra points in the standings. Yale's record moves to 1-8-1 overall and in the ECAC, while the Golden Knights move to 7-8-2 overall and 3-3-2 in the conference.
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Hosts Drexel Sunday Afternoon
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team hosts Drexel Sunday (12:00 p.m., ESPN+, International Stream, Live Stats, Tickets). Including the upcoming game Tuesday vs. BU, the Bulldogs have two home games in three days before taking a seven-day break. Last Game. Yale (4-6, 0-0 Ivy League) fell...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Give No. 16 Kentucky A Scare, Fall 69-59
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Early in the second half, Yale had a 37-35 lead over No. 16 Kentucky, and it looked like an upset could be in the cards. The Wildcats, though, turned to last year's national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, and he delivered in a big way.
wwnytv.com
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence Seaway closing December 31
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end. For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice. The closing period officially...
wwnytv.com
How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?. “That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where...
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life
CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
wwnytv.com
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
Police in Upstate NY Want to Brighten Your Day – After They Pull You Over!
If you drive a car, more than likely you've broken the law - these are just facts!. Maybe you were using a cell phone illegally, or perhaps didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection - or maybe you had a bit of lead foot that day as you hurried to your next appointment.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
wwnytv.com
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’d be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. to approve an asset purchase...
