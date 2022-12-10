ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

BU in Town Tuesday Afternoon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team hosts BU Tuesday (4:00 p.m., ESPN+, International Stream, Live Stats, Tickets) in what will be the Bulldogs' last game before a seven-day break. Last Game. Yale (5-6, 0-0 Ivy League) earned an emotional 60-58 overtime win vs. Drexel on Sunday....
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Six Bulldogs Score as Yale Downs Union

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Six different players registered goals as the Yale women's hockey team took down Union, 6-1, at Ingalls Rink. The win puts Yale at 10-1-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the ECAC heading into the holiday break, while the Dutchwomen fell to 8-8-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the conference.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Short Trip to Fairfield on Tap for Bulldogs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team is back on the road on Monday. The Bulldogs, though, won't have to travel far. They will make a 25-mile drive down I-95 to face Fairfield at the new Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and ESPN+ has the video.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Tie Clarkson; Edge Golden Knights in Shootout

POTSDAM, N.Y. – After playing to a 1-1 tie in overtime with Clarkson, David Chen found the back of the net in the shootout to give Yale the 2-1 edge and the extra points in the standings. Yale's record moves to 1-8-1 overall and in the ECAC, while the Golden Knights move to 7-8-2 overall and 3-3-2 in the conference.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Hosts Drexel Sunday Afternoon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team hosts Drexel Sunday (12:00 p.m., ESPN+, International Stream, Live Stats, Tickets). Including the upcoming game Tuesday vs. BU, the Bulldogs have two home games in three days before taking a seven-day break. Last Game. Yale (4-6, 0-0 Ivy League) fell...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Give No. 16 Kentucky A Scare, Fall 69-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Early in the second half, Yale had a 37-35 lead over No. 16 Kentucky, and it looked like an upset could be in the cards. The Wildcats, though, turned to last year's national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, and he delivered in a big way.
LEXINGTON, KY
wwnytv.com

Tuesday’s weather: what we know

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnycentral.com

Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence Seaway closing December 31

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end. For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice. The closing period officially...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

How will municipalities split Mohawk tribe’s payment?

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Now that St. Lawrence County and two of its towns have gotten $2.4 million from the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, how will that money be spent?. “That will yet to be determined when the new legislature convenes in January. We’ll start figuring out where...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life

CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Part of Potsdam street now one way

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
POTSDAM, NY

