Read full article on original website
Related
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Colorado Is Home To This Amazing Can’t Miss Holiday ICE Tradition
If you're looking around Colorado for something fun to do with your family or out-of-town guests, you've got to take them to this truly one-of-a-kind holiday ICE tradition!. Don't Miss This Amazing Colorado Holiday ICE Tradition. It's one of the coolest holiday traditions across Colorado. Literally. It may even be...
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
Colorado Announces Plans to Release “30 to 50” Gray Wolves Along the State’s Western Slope
On Friday, December 9, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) laid out its plan for reestablishing wolf populations in the western part of the Centennial State. In a 293-page document called the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the agency called for the transfer and release of 30 to 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states onto Colorado’s Western Slope over the next three to five years. The announcement comes more than two years after a statewide ballot initiative mandated wolf reintroduction in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
ksl.com
This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores
DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
50 northern gray wolves to be released in Colorado over 5 years, according to draft plan
A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.
KKTV
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado had more hate crime in 2021 than any year since the FBI began tracking hate crimes in 1990. There were 285 reported to the agency, up from 280 in 2020.
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
New Study Ranks Colorado as the No. 7 Most Stressed State in America
Although 2022 has given us a slight break from a pandemic-riddled past, this year hasn't been all sunshine and roses. Taking into account the lingering effects of COVID-19, foreign turmoil, and economic difficulties, it might be safe to say that we're all still feeling stressed out. However, some states are...
‘Snow Animals’ in the Grand Mesa: Can You Make Them Out?
The Grand Mesa is one of the coolest outdoor playgrounds in Colorado. It has stood as one of the most recognizable features on the Western Slope for millions of years, and it is the subject of countless stories and legends. The Grand Mesa was known to the Ute Indian tribes...
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
This fast-food restaurant named most popular in Colorado
The holiday season is a busy time for many people. You might find yourself stopping at a fast food restaurant to get a bite to eat during the hustle and bustle.
Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January
Starting next month, caged hens in the state will need to be held in enclosures that give them one square foot of floor space. The requirement is part of the state's phased-in efforts to go cage-free by 2025.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0