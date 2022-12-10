ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WNCT's 31 Best Days: Break out your ice skates NC

By Mekaela Muck
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are so many winter activities you can participate in during the holiday season in North Carolina.

One popular activity is ice skating. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned veteran on the ice, you can make some memories while spending time at your local rink. WNCT has compiled a list of our favorite places to chill out and ice skate across NC.

The Rink

Presented by The Red Hat Amphitheatre, The Rink is a winter wonderland. The Rink is outside and features “Cozy Stations” that have outdoor furniture and heaters. Along with a 20-foot tree, the venue features a decked-out snack bar that serves hot cocoa, beer, wine, and more. Don’t forget to check out their themed nights throughout the season.

Pineville Ice House

Pineville’s Ice House is a good place to take a break away from the holiday stress. They offer public skating times and ice skating lessons. There’s even a rink-side restaurant in case you get hungry.

Carolina Ice Zone

A rink located in Greenville, Carolina Ice Zone offers everything you need to get on the ice, including skates, and even the chance to learn hockey.

Downtown New Bern

New Bern Parks and Recreation has added an ice skating rink just in time for the holidays. The public is welcome to come. The rink is not refrigerated and can be set up no matter the temperature. Click the link to get times and dates.

Cleland Ice Rink

In Fort Bragg, an ice rink awaits military personnel and civilians alike. It’s open year-round for public and private ice skating times. However, the perfect time is always during the holidays.

The Greensboro Ice House

The Greensboro Ice House is open year-round and offers ice skating lessons. Check out their Friendsgiving event!

