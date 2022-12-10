Read full article on original website
Related
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated to Kansas Democratic Party
The Kansas Democratic Party was a recipient earlier this year of a contribution from Sam Bankman-Fried, the now-indicted former head of cryptocurrency giant FTX, campaign finance records show. Bankman-Fried was a prolific donor to political causes, generally supporting Democrats, a habit that has increasingly come under scrutiny following the demise of his former...
Biden says he’s ‘all in’ on Africa’s future at leadership summit – as it happened
President commits to strengthening Africa’s food supplies, tackling climate emergency and partnering with nations to take on rising global power
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Why no one should rejoice over Biden's still-awful inflation numbers
President Biden and his team were crowing about the latest inflation data this week. But there is nothing to be proud of when you did into the inflation numbers still hurting Americans.
Comments / 0