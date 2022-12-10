ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

MU students present project at symposium

By Special to the Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYH11_0je24prZ00

NEW CONCORD – Students from Muskingum University recently participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project symposium.

The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, is the capstone for the ATP program, which includes a for-credit fall course where students design and lead their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.

As one of 16 Appalachian institutions selected to participate, Muskingum students presented their work with the Zanesville City Council to develop a five-year strategic plan for downtown development. This included a plan for destination branding and a GIS Interactive Mapping Application.

Students presenting at the symposium were Josh Berk of Westerville, Emma Cepek of New Albany, Ryan Hockenberry of Cambridge, Hunter Loy of Pleasant City, Katerina Nichols of Newbury and Casey Smith of Beachwood.

“The Appalachian Teaching Project was a tremendous opportunity for students to collaborate with community stakeholders and partners on planning and development issues, as well as share their research and findings with peers from other institutions across the region,” said Assistant Professor of Political Science William Toombs.

Geology Department Chairperson Stephen Van Horn and Toombs accompanied the students to the symposium. The students, enrolled in Toombs Regional Planning course, have been working with Zanesville’s Community Development Director Matt Schley on the project.

“The trip to DC to present in the teaching project forum was an invigorating experience because I had the opportunity to meet many other students studying similar majors to me and I learned so much about the hidden struggles of Appalachia,” said Cepek. “My team worked all semester creating this strategic plan and it was very rewarding getting to present our work to other students, professors and professionals."

Muskingum’s students joined the 2,800 college and graduate students from 22 colleges and universities across Appalachia that have participated in the ATP since it was established in 2001. The program has helped Appalachian educational institutions identify and address a wide range of community challenges, including downtown revitalization, outdoor recreation development, education, food insecurity, access to health care and more. These projects, which are aligned with ARC’s investment priorities, have resulted in new development strategies that help fill community gaps and strengthen economic growth across the region.

“Young leaders, such as the Muskingum University students who participated in this year’s Appalachian Teaching Project are integral to shaping the future of economic development throughout Appalachia,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I’m impressed by the hard work they put into their research projects and look forward to following their journeys as they continue to positively impact their communities and communities across our region."

Provided by Muskingum University.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Carr Center Plans for Expansion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life....
ZANESVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer

Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
WHIZ

The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
theeastcountygazette.com

Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases

As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
10TV

4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
ASHVILLE, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy