MU students present project at symposium

NEW CONCORD – Students from Muskingum University recently participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project symposium.

The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, is the capstone for the ATP program, which includes a for-credit fall course where students design and lead their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.

As one of 16 Appalachian institutions selected to participate, Muskingum students presented their work with the Zanesville City Council to develop a five-year strategic plan for downtown development. This included a plan for destination branding and a GIS Interactive Mapping Application.

Students presenting at the symposium were Josh Berk of Westerville, Emma Cepek of New Albany, Ryan Hockenberry of Cambridge, Hunter Loy of Pleasant City, Katerina Nichols of Newbury and Casey Smith of Beachwood.

“The Appalachian Teaching Project was a tremendous opportunity for students to collaborate with community stakeholders and partners on planning and development issues, as well as share their research and findings with peers from other institutions across the region,” said Assistant Professor of Political Science William Toombs.

Geology Department Chairperson Stephen Van Horn and Toombs accompanied the students to the symposium. The students, enrolled in Toombs Regional Planning course, have been working with Zanesville’s Community Development Director Matt Schley on the project.

“The trip to DC to present in the teaching project forum was an invigorating experience because I had the opportunity to meet many other students studying similar majors to me and I learned so much about the hidden struggles of Appalachia,” said Cepek. “My team worked all semester creating this strategic plan and it was very rewarding getting to present our work to other students, professors and professionals."

Muskingum’s students joined the 2,800 college and graduate students from 22 colleges and universities across Appalachia that have participated in the ATP since it was established in 2001. The program has helped Appalachian educational institutions identify and address a wide range of community challenges, including downtown revitalization, outdoor recreation development, education, food insecurity, access to health care and more. These projects, which are aligned with ARC’s investment priorities, have resulted in new development strategies that help fill community gaps and strengthen economic growth across the region.

“Young leaders, such as the Muskingum University students who participated in this year’s Appalachian Teaching Project are integral to shaping the future of economic development throughout Appalachia,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I’m impressed by the hard work they put into their research projects and look forward to following their journeys as they continue to positively impact their communities and communities across our region."

Provided by Muskingum University.