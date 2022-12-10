ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 6-year-old said she was happy her mom lost her Meta job because it meant they could 'spend more time together'

By Sam Tabahriti
Shelly Kalish joined Facebook in 2021.

Igor Golovniov/Getty Images

  • A 6-year-old was happy her mother lost her Meta job as they could "spend more time together."
  • Shelly Kalish joined the Facebook owner last year as head of product partnerships and design.
  • She told Insider she loved her job, but her daughter's response helped her process the news.

A six-year-old said she was glad her mom lost her job at Meta because it meant they could now "spend more time together."

Shelly Kalish, who joined Facebook in June last year, was among the 11,000 employees affected by the Meta layoffs last month.

While the cuts weren't entirely unexpected, some managers said they felt blinded by Mark Zuckerberg's decision.

Kalish said she woke up at 6:30 a.m. on November 11 to find out if she was among those being laid off.

"I checked my phone really quickly. It was a long email, but to be honest, I didn't get past the first few sentences, because that's where it had stated that I was part of the layoffs," Kalish said.

"I kind of just like turned off my phone. I called my husband and he and my kids came in," she said. "They kind of like jumped on me and gave me a hug."

Later that day, Kalish took her youngest daughter for a walk and told her that she'd lost her job. Her daughter asked "Why don't they need you anymore?" before adding a few minutes later: "Yay! Now you can spend more time with me."

The mother of two said she couldn't help but smile. "I'm super excited to have more time to be with you and your sister, but I like working, it makes me happy, so I hope I will find a new job soon," she responded.

While losing a job that she loved doing was hard, Kalish said her daughter's response helped her look at the situation from a difference perspective and process the news.

The six-year-old also said: "I'm sorry you lost your job. You're still the best mom."

Comments / 112

Patti Adams
3d ago

if you can, stay home with your kids while they are young. there are so many wonderful memories that you can make together and how horrible to live with the regret of not being there. they are only young once.

Reply(8)
54
Onlyme1977
4d ago

I remember whenever my kids was little they would beg me to quit my job Because I worked evenings and weekends and they went to school during the day so they never really got to spend a lot of time with me. I would literally cry in the bathroom to hide from them whenever they would say things to me like that. Now that they are all adults and have kids with their own I hugely regret not being the stay-at-home mom That I could have been. Now I have a couple of grand babies that ask me if they can stay with me instead of going to daycare. To say I aint tempted to do it would be a lie.

Reply(7)
45
Tracy Hibbs
3d ago

I wish our family could even have 1 hour with my 6 year old granddaughter. Her mother has dragged this court thing out going on 3 years. It's make all of us willing to through out all electronics forever even if we had a moment. Life is precious and so many take advantage. 😔

Reply(2)
20
