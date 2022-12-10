ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Lions-Vikings game provides big opportunities

By Drew Loftis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSjkw_0je24lZt00

Love at first sight can be a wonderful thing. Problem is, if someone is so beautiful, they steal your heart in a single glance, chances are, they have stolen the hearts of others, too.

That’s OK. We’re not deterred. That just means, someone is about to lose a battle with the Madman. Well, at least that’s what our overinflated ego likes to tell us.

So when we looked at this week’s NFL schedule, one game jumped out, with a venue that flashes us an alluring smile, a collection of talent that gives us a tempting wink, a Vegas Over/Under that forms a perfect figure. And the fact the quarterbacks for both teams are fairly cheap, that’s a hint this game kisses on the first date.

Yes, we’re in love with the Vikings-Lions game this weekend. We can’t help it. Even though we know there will be a long list of suitors also chasing this game on DFS dates across the land.

But the seduction is impossible to resist. The Lions love to score at home, averaging nearly 32 points a game at Ford Field. Their opponents score an average of nearly 28. So the venue alone is delivering nearly 60 points per game — and that is including a 15-9 dud vs. the Packers in Week 9.

Maybe you’re worried the 10-2 Vikings will overlook the 5-7 Lions? Fear not. Vegas has taken care of that by making the NFC’s current No. 2 an underdog to a team with a losing record and hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings facing off against the Lions is a match made in heaven — for betting.
David Berding/Getty Images

Then you have the Over/Under, which was five points higher than the next highest game on the afternoon slate as of Friday afternoon.

So yeah, we’re going to stack this game. We’re gonna stack this game hard. We’re not talking a dinner-and-a-movie stack, we’re talking private-rooftop-dinner-with-a-violinist stack.  And not just one. We’re going on multiple dates with this vixen.

So lets start with a Lions-centric stack — which means we’re gonna start with Detroit QB Jared Goff ($5,600 at DraftKings). We’re gonna add his favorite receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800) and a running back who is involved in the passing game, D’Andre Swift ($5,800).

On the Minnesota side, we’ll spend for Justin Jefferson ($9,000) and lean into the revenge angle for tight end T.J. Hockenson ($5,100).

That doesn’t leave a lot for the remaining spots, so we fill as best we can with cheap options from other games: Panthers DST ($2,200), RB Chuba Hubbard ($4,800), WR Julio Jones ($4,000) and Flex Gabe Davis ($5,300).

But we also want a Vikings stack, which means Kirk Cousins ($6,100) at QB. We’ll have Jefferson and Hockenson as his chaperones. We can’t afford all the same , so we’ll keep Swift at RB but downgrade our Lions WR to D.J. Chark ($4,300).

Still thin with funds, so we’ll fill out with the RB Ezekiel Elliott ($5,100), WR Marquise Goodwin ($3,500), WR Garrett Wilson ($5,900) at Flex and spend up for the Bills DST ($4,000).

We can’t wait for this DFS date.

Big weeks

Trevor Lawrence QB, Jaguars, at Titans (FanDuel $7,200/DraftKings $5,700)

He has been nursing a toe injury this week, but we anticipate he will play. And he gets a Tennessee pass defense that ranks in the bottom four in the league. Worth a shot for a team  strapped at QB.

Chuba Hubbard RB, Panthers, at Seahawks (FD $5,500/DK $4,800)

D’Onta Foreman gets a lot of work when the Panthers are ahead. Might not get that chance at Seattle. Plus, Foreman is dealing with a foot issue. Hubbard could get more than just breather/passing-down duties.

Jeff Wilson Jr. RB, Dolphins, at Chargers (FD $6,500/DK $5,500)

Rough game last week against his former team. Expect we’ll see his workload revert back to Weeks 10-12, when he got the bulk of the RB touches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfzck_0je24lZt00
Jeff Wilson Jr. should be back on track for fantasy managers next week.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

George Pickens WR, Steelers, vs. Ravens (FD $6,300/DK $5,000)

Averaged 14.3 per game in PPR the first three games out of the bye, before last week’s dud. Ravens pass defense is no great shakes, ranking in the bottom fourth of the league.

Small weaks

Dak Prescott QB, Cowboys, vs. Texans (FD $8,000/DK $6,500)

His 16.8 per game ranks 16th among QBs. Plus, no ones throws on the Texans — because normally it isn’t needed. As more than two-TD favorites, don’t expect Dak & Co. will be throwing it around the yard.

Travis Etienne RB, Jaguars, at Titans (FD $7,400/DK $6,400)

The Titans are among the league’s more generous in the fantasy passing game, but not so much on the ground. Between a bye week, an injury and a couple of dud games, it has been a minute since we’ve seen top-tier Travis.

James Conner RB, Cardinals, vs Patriots (FD $6,900/DK $6,900)

Conner has never been an efficient RB, he is all about volume and TDs. The Pats have given up just two rushing scores to RBs all season and the second-fewest fantasy points.

Rachaad White RB, Buccaneers, at 49ers (FD $6,800/DK $5,500)

Speaking of stiff run defenses, the 49ers are the stiffest. Return of LEonard Fournette last week saw White’s touches drop from two straight weeks in the 20s down to 15.

Insanity’s Daily Duel

Drew Loftis and Jarad Wilk submit dueling rosters into a DFS contest:

Site: DraftKings
Slate: Sun. main (12 games)
Type: $9 tourney
Top prize: $20K
Pot: $200K

Drew’s Crew

QB — Jared Goff (Det, vs. Min) $5,600
RB — Chuba Hubbard (Car, at Sea) $4,800
RB — D’Andre Swift (Det, vs. Min) $5,800
WR — Justin Jefferson (Min, at Det) $9,000
WR — Julio Jones (TB, at SF) $4,000
WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det, vs. Min) $7,800
TE — T.J. Hockenson (Min, at Det) $5,100
Flex — Gabe Davis (Buf, vs. NYJ) $5,300
DST — Panthers (Car, at Sea) $2,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bgkfr_0je24lZt00
Julio Jones is having another outstanding season for fantasy football managers.
Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images
Wilk’s Warriors

QB — Jared Goff (Det, vs. Min) $5,600
RB — Tony Pollard (Dal, vs. Hou) $6,200
RB — Miles Sanders (Phi, at NYG) $6,200
WR — Justin Jefferson (Min, at Det) $9,000
WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det, vs. Min) $7,800
WR — Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC, at Den) $4,100
TE — Chig Okonkwo (Ten, vs. Jac) $2,700
Flex — D’Onta Foreman (Car, at Sea) $5,400
DST — Jets (NYJ, at Buf) $2,500

Season risked: $99
Season winnings: Jarad $40, Drew $12

Related
Peyton Manning details unreal Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Pro Bowl story

The “Manningcast” has become one of the premier destinations for NFL storytime, and Monday’s installment was no different. When speaking with guest Bill Simmons and brother Eli Manning on ESPN’s alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Peyton Manning relayed a past Pro Bowl story involving Bill Belichick’s apparent scheme to get a certain long snapper to bring his then-girlfriend, Pamela Anderson, to the annual NFL showcase in Hawaii. “Another time, he picked David Binn, who was a long snapper, because he was dating Pamela Anderson, and Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii — she didn’t come,...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
New York Post

Christian McCaffrey honors girlfriend Olivia Culpo after 49ers win: ‘With me through it all’

Christian McCaffrey is thankful for his biggest supporter. On Monday, one day after the 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers, 35-7, the Pro Bowl running back posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Olivia Culpo. “With Me Through It All,” the 26-year-old McCaffrey captioned the video. In the video, Culpo — who has been dating the NFL star for more than three years — is seen embracing McCaffrey on the field at Levi’s Stadium, where the running back turned in a two-touchdown performance in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s first start. It’s been a roller-coaster season for McCaffrey, who was traded...
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news

It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Who is Jenna Brandt? Meet Brock Purdy’s girlfriend and volleyball star

When Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a blowout win over the Buccaneers in December 2022, in what was the rookie’s first career start, the San Francisco quarterback had the support of his biggest fan. Jenna Brandt, who played volleyball at Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa, cheered for boyfriend Purdy as San Francisco defeated Tampa Bay, 35-7, at Levi’s Stadium. With Purdy looking to help the 49ers’ in their 2022 playoff push, get to know the quarterback’s favorite cheerleader. Showing love to her ‘boy’ Previous 1 of 2 Next Brandt appeared to make her romance with the 22-year-old Purdy Instagram official in November 2022, when...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys insider indicating potential free agent activity to fill need

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are already dealing with the loss of OT Terence Steele for the year, but have another problem that continues to plague them: WR3. Their game against the Houston Texans was another reminder of why they have been so engulfed in the OBJ sweepstakes for so long. Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, they lack that third consistent threat. A wide receiver who can create separation and take pressure off Lamb and Gallup.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Order Of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft order won't be fully determined until the playoffs are over, but ESPN has already projected what it will look like. According to the updated numbers from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the 1-11-1 Houston Texans have an 84.9% chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick. The FPI has the Chicago Bears picking second, with the Seattle Seahawks picking third thanks to the Russell Wilson trade and the Broncos' 3-10 record.
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Brock Purdy. The 49ers had to bench Brock Purdy. Of course, you think....
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad’s biggest fear is coming true: ‘The kid won’t stop playing’

Tom Brady’s free agency might be a big concern for his dad, Tom Brady Sr. During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter recalled a conversation he had with Tom Sr. prior to Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers in February 2021, and the quarterback’s father had an interesting outlook on his son’s playing future. “The night before the game, I happen to meet up with Tom Brady’s dad and asked him what he thought about the game, the opportunity to win again,” Carter told host Kay Adams....
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Rodon's 'preferred destination' revealed, but multiple teams remain in play

Carlos Rodon is the clear top pitcher remaining on the open market, and despite a lofty asking price reportedly in the $200M neighborhood, multiple clubs remain in pursuit of the left-hander. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Yankees are prepping a formal offer for Rodon, and Brendan Kuty of NJ.com notes that the Yankees are Rodon’s "preferred destination." However, Kuty adds that both the Twins and the Cardinals both remain “seriously in play” for the southpaw as of this afternoon. Meanwhile, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that even after agreeing to identical two-year, $25M deals with both Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea this week, the Giants are still involved in Rodon’s market.
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Marcus Mariota left Falcons after being benched for Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota apparently did not take his Falcons benching well. The veteran quarterback left the team after head coach Arthur Smith announced Mariota would be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota, 29, was absent from the team’s facility on Monday after Smith informed him of the team’s decision last week. Smith claimed that Mariota was getting a chronic knee condition checked out and he might go on injured reserve. However, there had been no previous mention of the injury. “(The injury) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so … ” Smith said, according to The Athletic....
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

How Josie Leinart is helping NFL wives tackle their ‘uncomfortable’ realities

When Josie Leinart first crossed paths with former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart at a barbecue more than a decade ago, the actress-turned-attorney had no idea who the one-time Heisman Trophy winner was and really didn’t want much to do with him. Matt was persistent, though. After Josie declined overtures through a friend following that 2012 party, Matt tried again in 2013 when they saw each other at the same mutual acquaintance’s barbecue. Josie — dealing with the heartbreaking deaths of her father and grandmother — took another pass. “I was just picking up the pieces at that point,” Josie, 35, recently...
New York Post

NFL Week 15 early predictions, picks: Lions vs. Jets, Browns vs. Ravens

We’re approaching the home stretch of this NFL campaign with just four weeks left in the regular season, and the gap between contenders and pretenders has never been fuzzier. That was clear in Week 14 when favorites went 4-8 against the spread, tied for the worst mark since Week 9 of last season (4-10 ATS), and just six teams won by a margin greater than seven points. Will we see such extreme parity this week, too? Here’s a look at the odds for Week 15 at BetMGM and the games we’re targeting early in the week: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook...
The Ringer

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Remain the Clear No. 1 Team

Brock Purdy blew out Tom Brady. Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell caught a game-clinching first down. The Carolina Panthers have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs in the same season that they fired their head coach. One-score games and fourth-quarter comebacks continue to occur at sky-high rates. The NFL is nothing if not entertaining. This is the backdrop for The Ringer’s latest power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens still cling to top-10 spots despite quarterback injuries, while the Miami Dolphins are in a freefall as their healthy quarterback has fallen apart under pressure. The best of the NFL, however, isn’t changing, as the top five teams from a week ago remain the top five teams heading into Week 15.
Fox Sports Radio

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Options Are Dwindling

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington lay out the options for Odell Beckham Jr. who has had a very public free agency tour and is now watching the teams on his wish list sign the likes of T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley.
New York Post

The ‘unblockable’ ascent of Quinnen Williams to the NFL elite and a pending Jets windfall

The rumblings began early in Jets training camp. There was something different about defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Williams always has been talented. Since the day the Jets drafted him third overall in 2019, he has shown that talent. But something clicked with Williams, now in his fourth season. He had a healthy offseason, and was entering his second year in Robert Saleh’s system. The signs of a monster year were already evident in August. Four months later, those rumblings about a big year have been proven right. Williams has been the best player on the Jets. He has 11 sacks, and has...
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals when 49ers could open Kinlaw's practice window

Kyle Shanahan on Monday shared that the goal for Javon Kinlaw's return is after the 49ers' Thursday night NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. “Our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice,” Shanahan said via conference call. “That was our goal with it. We will finish this game up and see how it is when we come out on Monday to see if we will open his window or not.”
