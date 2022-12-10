Fantasy football: Lions-Vikings game provides big opportunities

Love at first sight can be a wonderful thing. Problem is, if someone is so beautiful, they steal your heart in a single glance, chances are, they have stolen the hearts of others, too.

That’s OK. We’re not deterred. That just means, someone is about to lose a battle with the Madman. Well, at least that’s what our overinflated ego likes to tell us.

So when we looked at this week’s NFL schedule, one game jumped out, with a venue that flashes us an alluring smile, a collection of talent that gives us a tempting wink, a Vegas Over/Under that forms a perfect figure. And the fact the quarterbacks for both teams are fairly cheap, that’s a hint this game kisses on the first date.

Yes, we’re in love with the Vikings-Lions game this weekend. We can’t help it. Even though we know there will be a long list of suitors also chasing this game on DFS dates across the land.

But the seduction is impossible to resist. The Lions love to score at home, averaging nearly 32 points a game at Ford Field. Their opponents score an average of nearly 28. So the venue alone is delivering nearly 60 points per game — and that is including a 15-9 dud vs. the Packers in Week 9.

Maybe you’re worried the 10-2 Vikings will overlook the 5-7 Lions? Fear not. Vegas has taken care of that by making the NFC’s current No. 2 an underdog to a team with a losing record and hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings facing off against the Lions is a match made in heaven — for betting. David Berding/Getty Images

Then you have the Over/Under, which was five points higher than the next highest game on the afternoon slate as of Friday afternoon.

So yeah, we’re going to stack this game. We’re gonna stack this game hard. We’re not talking a dinner-and-a-movie stack, we’re talking private-rooftop-dinner-with-a-violinist stack. And not just one. We’re going on multiple dates with this vixen.

So lets start with a Lions-centric stack — which means we’re gonna start with Detroit QB Jared Goff ($5,600 at DraftKings). We’re gonna add his favorite receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800) and a running back who is involved in the passing game, D’Andre Swift ($5,800).

On the Minnesota side, we’ll spend for Justin Jefferson ($9,000) and lean into the revenge angle for tight end T.J. Hockenson ($5,100).

That doesn’t leave a lot for the remaining spots, so we fill as best we can with cheap options from other games: Panthers DST ($2,200), RB Chuba Hubbard ($4,800), WR Julio Jones ($4,000) and Flex Gabe Davis ($5,300).

But we also want a Vikings stack, which means Kirk Cousins ($6,100) at QB. We’ll have Jefferson and Hockenson as his chaperones. We can’t afford all the same , so we’ll keep Swift at RB but downgrade our Lions WR to D.J. Chark ($4,300).

Still thin with funds, so we’ll fill out with the RB Ezekiel Elliott ($5,100), WR Marquise Goodwin ($3,500), WR Garrett Wilson ($5,900) at Flex and spend up for the Bills DST ($4,000).

We can’t wait for this DFS date.

Trevor Lawrence QB, Jaguars, at Titans (FanDuel $7,200/DraftKings $5,700)

He has been nursing a toe injury this week, but we anticipate he will play. And he gets a Tennessee pass defense that ranks in the bottom four in the league. Worth a shot for a team strapped at QB.

Chuba Hubbard RB, Panthers, at Seahawks (FD $5,500/DK $4,800)

D’Onta Foreman gets a lot of work when the Panthers are ahead. Might not get that chance at Seattle. Plus, Foreman is dealing with a foot issue. Hubbard could get more than just breather/passing-down duties.

Jeff Wilson Jr. RB, Dolphins, at Chargers (FD $6,500/DK $5,500)

Rough game last week against his former team. Expect we’ll see his workload revert back to Weeks 10-12, when he got the bulk of the RB touches.

Jeff Wilson Jr. should be back on track for fantasy managers next week. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

George Pickens WR, Steelers, vs. Ravens (FD $6,300/DK $5,000)

Averaged 14.3 per game in PPR the first three games out of the bye, before last week’s dud. Ravens pass defense is no great shakes, ranking in the bottom fourth of the league.

Dak Prescott QB, Cowboys, vs. Texans (FD $8,000/DK $6,500)

His 16.8 per game ranks 16th among QBs. Plus, no ones throws on the Texans — because normally it isn’t needed. As more than two-TD favorites, don’t expect Dak & Co. will be throwing it around the yard.

Travis Etienne RB, Jaguars, at Titans (FD $7,400/DK $6,400)

The Titans are among the league’s more generous in the fantasy passing game, but not so much on the ground. Between a bye week, an injury and a couple of dud games, it has been a minute since we’ve seen top-tier Travis.

James Conner RB, Cardinals, vs Patriots (FD $6,900/DK $6,900)

Conner has never been an efficient RB, he is all about volume and TDs. The Pats have given up just two rushing scores to RBs all season and the second-fewest fantasy points.

Rachaad White RB, Buccaneers, at 49ers (FD $6,800/DK $5,500)

Speaking of stiff run defenses, the 49ers are the stiffest. Return of LEonard Fournette last week saw White’s touches drop from two straight weeks in the 20s down to 15.

Drew Loftis and Jarad Wilk submit dueling rosters into a DFS contest:

Site: DraftKings

Slate: Sun. main (12 games)

Type: $9 tourney

Top prize: $20K

Pot: $200K

QB — Jared Goff (Det, vs. Min) $5,600

RB — Chuba Hubbard (Car, at Sea) $4,800

RB — D’Andre Swift (Det, vs. Min) $5,800

WR — Justin Jefferson (Min, at Det) $9,000

WR — Julio Jones (TB, at SF) $4,000

WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det, vs. Min) $7,800

TE — T.J. Hockenson (Min, at Det) $5,100

Flex — Gabe Davis (Buf, vs. NYJ) $5,300

DST — Panthers (Car, at Sea) $2,200

Julio Jones is having another outstanding season for fantasy football managers. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

QB — Jared Goff (Det, vs. Min) $5,600

RB — Tony Pollard (Dal, vs. Hou) $6,200

RB — Miles Sanders (Phi, at NYG) $6,200

WR — Justin Jefferson (Min, at Det) $9,000

WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det, vs. Min) $7,800

WR — Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC, at Den) $4,100

TE — Chig Okonkwo (Ten, vs. Jac) $2,700

Flex — D’Onta Foreman (Car, at Sea) $5,400

DST — Jets (NYJ, at Buf) $2,500

