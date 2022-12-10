ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mexican authorities hunting for ‘Ted Bundy’-like serial killer after 3 found dead in Tijuana

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgme5_0je24khA00

A state prosecutor in Tijuana, Mexico, is warning that three recent murders in the town along the U.S. border display similar characteristics to the killings of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

“This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior,” Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio told reporters in Tijuana, KSWB-TV reported . “His profile is very similar to someone who became very well known decades ago: Ted Bundy.”

Carpio said that three of the 1,859 homicides recorded so far this year in Tijuana, which sits directly across the U.S. border and 20 miles south of downtown San Diego, exhibit signs of a killer who seduces vulnerable women, convinces them to meet in a private setting and then subjects them to violent sexual acts before murdering them.

In addition to the similarities in the way the crimes are carried out, Mexican authorities believe the suspect is an American who traveled across the border and have notified American authorities of the killer’s possible identity in hopes of apprehending him in the U.S.

“We are in communication and are coordinating with other institutions to locate and capture this individual,” Carpio said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seXIg_0je24khA00
Mexican officials believe that the killer may be targeting vulnerable women in Tijuana.
AFP via Getty Images

The suspected killer found his victims at strip clubs and bars in the Zona Norte community of north Tijuana, and each woman was found dead in a hotel room, KNSD-TV reported .

The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Bundy, one of the most prolific serial killers in American criminal history, confessed to 30 kidnappings and murders of women and girls across seven states between 1974 and 1978.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZzVk_0je24khA00
Mexican authorities have alerted officials in the United States about the killer possibly crossing the border to kill.
Getty Images

Bundy was known for his personable nature and was able to lure women in public places into situations where he could abduct them by force before beating, strangling, raping and ultimately killing them.

Bundy was executed by electric chair in 1989 after being sentenced to death in Florida.

“Without a doubt, we’re going to detain him, and we’re going to extradite him to Baja California where he will be processed,” Carpio told reporters about the hunt for the killer.

Comments / 4

Related
New York Post

Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison

A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Philly

Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
New York Post

Chicago woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 relatives sentenced 25 years

A woman who watched her boyfriend brutally murder six members of his own family, including two children, at their Chicago home and then helped him rob the victims was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as part of a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the February 2016 killings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. At Uribe Cruz’s trial, Ramos told...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Baby recovered alive after being cut from missing Mexican woman’s womb

An 8-months-pregnant Mexican woman died after a couple cut her open to rip out her unborn baby — who was miraculously rescued alive, according to officials. Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez, 20, was last seen last Wednesday after heading to meet a woman she’d chatted to online who’d promised to give her hand-me-down baby clothes, local authorities said. After Vazquez went missing, her husband alerted cops to the online chats, which showed she had planned to meet the woman at a pharmacy near her home in the eastern state of Veracruz, local reports said. Surveillance footage showed the mom-to-be meeting the suspect outside the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
The Independent

Tearful father of Tennessee nurse shot dead lunges at alleged killers in court

The father of a Tennessee nurse who was shot dead while driving to work in 2020 made a dramatic lunge at his daughter’s alleged killers in a Nashville courtroom before getting escorted from the building.Video footage from the courtroom on Tuesday shows the two men accused of killing the 26-year-old nurse, Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, being ushered into their seats while handcuffed in a pair of matching orange jumpsuits.Seconds later, the victim’s father, Rick Kaufman, is seen rushing towards the plexiglass partition that separates the accused killers from the rest of the court. He then got...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Cop Austin Lee Edwards allegedly bound and gagged Calif. family before murders: neighbor

The former Virginia state trooper who allegedly murdered the grandparents and mother of a California teen he kidnapped bound and gagged his victims. The revelation came from a neighbor of the Riverside family members three days after 28-year-old suspect Austin Lee Edwards was shot dead by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies, The Daily Mail reported Tuesday. Edwards allegedly drove thousands of miles across the country to abduct the 15-year-old he met online while using an assumed identify. Before kidnapping his “catfishing” victim, Edwards killed Mark Winek, 69, and Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke, 38, before setting the family’s house on...
RIVERSIDE, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy