Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Orange Beach: Visit Some Amazing Places At Caribe Orange Beach Alabama
Whether you are looking for a beachfront resort, or a water sports vacation, the Caribe Orange Beach Alabama has something for you. This property is located between the Gulf of Mexico and the Bay, and is home to several water slides, pools, and boat slips. You can also enjoy tennis courts, saunas, and hot tubs.
nomadlawyer.org
Hotels At Orange Beach : Exploring 5 Best And Attractive Hotels At Orange Beach, Alabama
Whether you are coming to Orange Beach for a long or a short stay, there are several hotels that can help make your trip more enjoyable. There are several things to look for when selecting a hotel to stay at, including the amenities available. You will also want to know what attractions are located near the hotel.
nomadlawyer.org
Gulf Shores Alabama: A Best Buyer’s Guide to Beach Houses for Sale in Gulf Shores Alabama
Whether you’re interested in buying a beach house for sale in Gulf Shores Alabama or just looking for a great place to spend your summer vacation, it’s a good idea to know what you’re getting into before you begin your search. This guide provides some tips on how to find the best property in Gulf Shores, from a list of homes available to information about the beach and area.
Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Fort Walton Beach council bans smoking at public parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton beach city council approved a ban on smoking at city-owned parks and beaches. The second reading Tuesday night comes after a lengthy discussion in Oct. The new ordinance will completely prohibit smoking and vaping at parks and public beaches, except for the use of filterless cigars (exempted […]
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s President Brian Lyman...
Gulf Shores approves public parking fee increase
Paying to park at Gulf Shores Public Beach accesses will be more expensive next summer.
Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
U.S. Highway 98 head-on collision claims at least one life in Baldwin County
A traffic crash Tuesday morning claimed at least one life and left another driver fighting for his life in Baldwin County.
Baldwin EMA watching severe weather threat closely
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloudy skies and breezy conditions were seen across Baldwin County on Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather comes Wednesday for residents east of Mobile Bay. The county saw six confirmed tornados in late October, one causing damage to homes in Bon Secour, and emergency management officials want to make […]
utv44.com
CODE RED Weather Day: Level 4 risk of severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — All NBC 15 communities are under a Level 4 (Moderate) risk of severe weather today which means it will be a CODE RED Weather Day with widespread severe storms and tornadoes likely. Primary threats are damaging winds, tornadoes that may stay on the ground for several miles or more, downpours that could trigger flash flooding, and hail. A storm system from the west will advance into our area this afternoon before exiting late tonight. Rainfall totals will be over an inch, with some locations collecting several inches.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue responds to multi-residential structure fire over the weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire, adding a third red bulb to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Friday, Dec. 9, ECFR responded to a multi-residential structure fire at the 900 block of Bremen Ave. Upon arrival, ECFR said smoke […]
Affordable senior housing proposed for Baptist Hospital property
As Baptist Hospital prepares to move to its new campus near Interstate 110 and Brent Lane next year, the city of Pensacola is working to re-develop the existing property on West Moreno Street.
Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
Comments / 0