MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — All NBC 15 communities are under a Level 4 (Moderate) risk of severe weather today which means it will be a CODE RED Weather Day with widespread severe storms and tornadoes likely. Primary threats are damaging winds, tornadoes that may stay on the ground for several miles or more, downpours that could trigger flash flooding, and hail. A storm system from the west will advance into our area this afternoon before exiting late tonight. Rainfall totals will be over an inch, with some locations collecting several inches.

MOBILE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO