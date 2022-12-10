ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORANGE BEACH, AL
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin EMA watching severe weather threat closely

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloudy skies and breezy conditions were seen across Baldwin County on Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather comes Wednesday for residents east of Mobile Bay. The county saw six confirmed tornados in late October, one causing damage to homes in Bon Secour, and emergency management officials want to make […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

CODE RED Weather Day: Level 4 risk of severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — All NBC 15 communities are under a Level 4 (Moderate) risk of severe weather today which means it will be a CODE RED Weather Day with widespread severe storms and tornadoes likely. Primary threats are damaging winds, tornadoes that may stay on the ground for several miles or more, downpours that could trigger flash flooding, and hail. A storm system from the west will advance into our area this afternoon before exiting late tonight. Rainfall totals will be over an inch, with some locations collecting several inches.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
MOBILE, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Prichard Christmas tree lighting postponed due to weather

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather. According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

