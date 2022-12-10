ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with additional severe weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
LOUISIANA STATE
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history

Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Back in business: Ranch House reopens with Lilli in name

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running. The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'

READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
READING, PA

