Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Sunny and cold Wednesday, before coastal storm impacts Thursday and Friday
WEDNESDAY: Chilly with sunshine and some clouds. High: 39. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and still cold. Low: 25. THURSDAY: Wintry mix arriving mid to late morning changing to all snow at times lasting through the day. High: 38, Low: 35. FORECAST SUMMARY. High pressure remains overhead Wednesday which will keep...
WFMZ-TV Online
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with additional severe weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Wilson pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is planning to open a second location in early spring at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gas prices falling across nation, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more
Average gasoline prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago, 52...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Back in business: Ranch House reopens with Lilli in name
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running. The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'
READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
Comments / 0