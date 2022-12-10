Effective: 2022-12-14 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will worsen through the afternoon and evening as northwest wind gusts increase to 50 mph.

BRULE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO