weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will worsen through the afternoon and evening as northwest wind gusts increase to 50 mph.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
