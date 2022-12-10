ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett County, SD

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-14 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will worsen through the afternoon and evening as northwest wind gusts increase to 50 mph.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-14 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CORSON COUNTY, SD

